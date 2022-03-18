As the Russia-Ukraine war entered Day 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, stressing the importance of France's support for Kyiv. Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy informed, during the brief call, he also emphasised the continuation of peace dialogue aimed at ending the conflict by strengthening the "anti-war coalition."

Continued dialogue with 🇫🇷 President @EmmanuelMacron. Discussed the support for Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression, especially in the defense sphere. Emphasis was put on the continuation of peaceful dialogue. We must strengthen the anti-war coalition. #StopRussia — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 17, 2022

The discussion comes as Paris has maintained a firm policy of dialogue and solidarity with Ukraine. Macron has also vouched for a political settlement of the all-out conflict and joined its Western and European allies to pressure Russia to de-escalate tensions. Earlier this week, Macron pledged to continue speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite the lack of fruitful outcome. "I won't tell you that I am satisfied, but we need to continue," the French President said while speaking on France's TF1 channel.

Notably, Macron has spoken to Putin multiple times in the last month, the latest being on Saturday. The call included German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "Europe can't be safe and at peace, if it doesn't talk to Russia," Macron has said, explaining his flurry of phone calls. He further added that the objective of the dialogues is to "try to break his (Putin's) logic" and keep the line of communication open over manifold issues, including humanitarian corridors, protection of nuclear plants, and potential cessation of the war.

Russia-Ukraine war

The developments come as the Russian attack on Ukraine intensified with each passing day since it began on February 24. The war ensued months of undeterred military build-up along the Donbass region, which Putin unilaterally identified as independent, effectively annulling the Minsk Accord. The all-out war has killed thousands, further damaging infrastructure worth billions.

Nothing the escalating devastation in Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko on Thursday demanded Moscow must give up its rights granted under the UN Charter, under which Russia currently holds power to veto. His statement came after Moscow defied the order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which asked Russia to cease military operations in Ukraine.

(Image: AP)