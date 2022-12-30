Zelenskyy Made Secret Call To US Senator Over Seized Assets Of Russian Oligarchs: Report

On the eve of his trip to the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a private phone call to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, requesting his help in turning over the seized assets of Russian oligarchs to aid in rebuilding Ukraine, as per a report by The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The request was granted just two days later, with a special provision included in the end-of-year spending bill that directs the wealth of some of Vladimir Putin's closest allies to the war-torn country. The rare, personal appeal from Zelenskyy highlights how he is lobbying US politcians to pass bills with extreme measures. Seizure of property violates the right to property.

The call to McConnell was part of a back-channel effort to secure support for Ukraine from its most powerful ally, according to anonymous sources who spoke to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Zelenskyy's request came at a time when support for Ukraine's military was facing opposition from some Republican congressional members, and millions of Ukrainian citizens were without heat or running water due to the destruction of the nation's infrastructure by Russian airstrikes. The amendment, which was cosponsored by Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Lindsey Graham, ultimately passed with bipartisan support.

Will the money make a difference?

Paul Pelletier, a former Justice Department prosecutor and fraud unit chief, commented on the situation, stating, "His country has been destroyed. (He) is someone who knows that unusual times call for unusual measures", as per a report from Toronoto Star. The infusion of wealth from Russian oligarchs is seen as a much-needed boost for Ukraine, which has been dealing with the devastating effects of war and invasion. It remains to be seen how much of an impact this funding will have on the ground in Ukraine.