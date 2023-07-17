Zelenskyy Marks 33rd Anniversary Of Declaration Of Ukrainian Sovereignty

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has marked the 33rd anniversary of the Declaration of the Sovereign State of Ukraine. While giving his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "Today we celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the Declaration State Sovereignty of Ukraine." Further, he added, "The 33rd of many, many such anniversaries that Ukraine has yet to celebrate a free Ukraine. Our country will never give up its sovereignty."

Zelenskyy's address Declaration of the Sovereign State of Ukraine

While talking about the current Russia-Ukraine war, he said, "Whatever the Russian terror may be Ukrainian freedom will still be preserved and will still prevail, every year Ukraine will get stronger." In the message, he also thanked various soldiers for their part in the war.

Notably, on July 16 1990, the document decreed that Ukraine would have its own laws - distinct from those of the former USSR - and its own army, currency and national bank. At that time, it had received an overwhelming majority of 355 to four.

Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy wrote, "Every year, Ukraine will only get stronger and help other free nations to protect their sovereignty and build common security... Ukraine can do it. The security of the whole of Europe begins here – with the sovereignty and strength of Ukraine."

Every year, Ukraine will only get stronger and help other free nations to protect their sovereignty and build common security... Ukraine can do it. The security of the whole of Europe begins here – with the sovereignty and strength of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/OstrscfPYV — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 16, 2023

Putin threatens to use cluster bombs

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin has threatened Ukraine to use their "stockpile", if Ukraine uses cluster bombs to target the Russian soldiers, received from the US. While giving a threat the President said that Russia has a "sufficient stockpile", despite these bombs being banned in over 100 countries, including the UK.