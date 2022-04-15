Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lauded the efforts of millions of civilians who chose to fight Russian aggression after the Kremlin launched a military offensive on February 24. Calling the choice to fight the "most important decision of their lives", Zelenskyy said that they should feel proud as they have already survived 50 days of the brutal Russian attack.

He recalled the first day of the invasion - February 24 - when friendly leaders asked him to leave the country. He said that the world leaders were unsure whether the Ukrainians would be able to face the Russian aggression and added, "They didn’t know how brave Ukrainians are, how much we value freedom and the possibility to live the way we want."

Hailing the efforts of the Ukrainian Military, he termed the recent attack on the Russian most touted guided-missile cruiser-- Moskva, as the major victory of the forces. “Showed that Russian warships can sail away, even if it’s to the bottom of the sea," Zelenskyy said.

Though Republic Media Network could not independently verify the claims of Zelenskyy, the Russian Defence Ministry acknowledged that the flagship of its Black Sea fleet was seriously damaged but added that it was not due to the missile attack.

Russia-Ukraine war: As Ukraine bears 50 days of Russian invasion, here's a look at key events

Russian President Vladimir Putin alleged that Ukraine wants to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, an intergovernmental military alliance between 30 member states, of which 28 are in Europe and the other 2 in North America. "If Kyiv joins the alliance, it would create a major risk for Russian territory," he said.

Russia launched a full-fledged war on Ukraine nearly two days after President Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine.

Seizure of Mariupol

Since the invasion, the Russian forces have been constantly attacking the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, apprehending its strategic importance. Mariupol’s capture is critical for Russia because it would allow its forces in the south, which came up through the annexed Crimean Peninsula, to fully link up with troops in the Donbass region, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland and the target of the coming offensive, AP reported. Earlier this week, Mariupol’s mayor said that more than 10,000 civilians died and the death toll could surpass 20,000.

Peace talks

On the fourth day of the invasion, February 28, delegations of Russia and Ukraine met at the Belarus border with high hopes to end the war immediately. On March 29, the delegation held the sixth round of talks in Istanbul. According to the adviser to the president of Ukraine, Mykhaylo Podolyak, the meeting lasted for around three hours.

After the meeting, the head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky announced that Russia had received written proposals on a treaty from Ukraine and added that Moscow had vowed to decrease attacks on the war-torn country. He claimed that the talks were constructive. However, the same was not echoed by the Kremlin. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, it was a “positive factor” that Ukraine has submitted its written proposals but added that he saw no breakthrough.

Sanctions

It is worth mentioning that several countries, including Germany, the UK, and Poland, presented a blueprint wherein the nations vowed to minimise the purchase of Russian oil and gas by the end of this year, asserting that Russia has been using the money to attack Ukraine.

Earlier last week, the European Union announced the fifth round of punitive measures against the Kremlin, aiming to hit the massive revenue generated by the energy sector.

According to fresh sanctions announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the 27-member bloc will impose an import ban on coal from Russia, worth 4 billion euros (Rs 33,226.40 crore) per year. Additionally, billions of dollars worth of Russian funds have been frozen by the US and its allies.

Russian forces fail to take control of Kyiv

Initially, the Russian forces tried to take control of Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv. They attacked the region with missiles, resulting in the destruction of residential buildings and hospitals.

Despite several attempts, the Russian forces were not able to control the national capital and were soon forced to retreat from surrounding regions to regroup.

Discovery of Bucha killings

Local authorities found a mass grave of civilians killed by the Russian forces after they left the region situated nearly 60 km from the national capital, Kyiv. The scribe, who reported the incident described that the hands of the maximum bodies were tied and the skulls were half-burnt, portraying the cruelty they had faced. This became the turning point as the whole world united in condemning the brutality of Putin's invasion.

Kramatorsk railway station attack

Earlier last week, Ukraine claimed that Russian forces attacked the Kramatorsk railway station, resulting in the killing of more than 50 people. According to the Ukrainian authorities, the Russian forces attacked a train station -- Kramatorsk, where thousands of people, mostly women and children, were waiting to flee a new looming Russian offensive.

As per authorities, the missile that hit the crowded station in Kramatorsk has shocking details written on the remnants of a rocket. The local authorities said that the rocket was specially meant for children, as mentioned on the upper section of the lethal weapon-- "For the children".

Putin replaces commander of military operations in Ukraine

As the Russian forces were unable to achieve the "goal" set by their President Vladimir Putin despite the war entering its 45th day, media reports claimed that the commander of Russia’s southern military district was now leading a "frustrated army". According to a BBC report, Russia’s southern military district commander, General Alexander Dvornikov, is now leading the Russian invasion.

The name of the new commander was confirmed by a Western official who said that Dvornikov has extensive experience in Russian operations in Syria. Notably, the change took place amid reports that Moscow wants an 'announceable success' in eastern Ukraine by May 9, the day when Russia celebrates victory in the Great Patriotic War.

(Image: AP)