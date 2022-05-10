Zelenskyy Meets Foreign Ministers Of Germany, Netherlands Amid War Against Russia

Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Netherland's Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra visited Ukraine on Tuesday to meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy. As per the reports of Ukrinform, the leaders had a productive meeting on the Ukraine crisis. President Zelenskyy told them that their country's support was vital for Ukraine and expressed his gratitude to Baerbock and Hoekstra for standing behind the Ukrainian people and helping them. During the meeting, the President also stated that by working together, they would be successful.

Baerbock became the first German official to travel to Ukraine since the war started in late February. Baerbock began her journey by visiting Bucha, a city near Kyiv that has become known for alleged Russian atrocities. She was accompanied by Iryna Venediktova, the Ukrainian prosecutor general, who has been in charge of gathering information on charges of Russian war crimes.

Baerbock says individuals guilty of atrocities must be brought to justice

Baerbock said that individuals guilty of the atrocities must be brought to justice. Baerbock claimed that as an international community, they will gather evidence and that she has assured the Ukrainian prosecutor general of Germany's full political, financial and personnel support in her investigation into war crimes. Baerbock also voiced her tremendous respect for the Ukrainians' bravery in fighting Russian forces, according to media reports.

Ich bin unfassbar froh, hier im freien #Kiew zu sein. Der dafür notwendige Mut der Ukrainer*innen ist ergreifend. Meine Botschaft ist klar: Die #Ukraine kann sich auf unsere Unterstützung verlassen - nicht nur militärisch, nicht nur heute. pic.twitter.com/VtwEzEDJVI — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) May 10, 2022

Wopke Hoekstra, on the other hand, shared a tweet announcing his arrival in Kyiv for discussions with the Ukrainian administration. He shared images of himself near war-torn structures in Bucha. He stated that the bombed-out houses and structures demonstrate the war's impact on the men, women, and children who live here and stated that these atrocities must not go unpunished. Hoekstra went on to say that the Netherlands is assisting in the situation of war crimes by providing financial contributions to the International Criminal Court and the UN commission of inquiry investigations, as well as the deployment of a forensic team in Ukraine. Hoekstra also met his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Important to be in #Kyiv today, witnessing the enormous impact of the Russian aggression on the Ukrainian people. And, after many phone calls, good to shake hands again with @DmytroKuleba. We will continue to support #Ukraine with military, humanitarian and financial aid. pic.twitter.com/eCsMWXaFmD — Wopke Hoekstra (@WBHoekstra) May 10, 2022

World leaders visit Ukraine amid war

This comes as various leaders from around the world have visited Ukraine and reaffirmed their support for the war-torn country. On Sunday, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau made a surprise visit to Ukraine to meet President Zelenskyy. British PM Boris Johnson, Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have also visited the country.