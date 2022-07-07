Zelenskyy Meets Irish PM Martin In Kyiv; Discusses Threat To Food Security & Energy Issues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ireland’s Prime Minister Michael Martin on Wednesday and discussed the threat to food security, energy issues and the preparation of the new seventh EU sanctions package against Russia. Zelenskyy hailed Martin’s “first, but very effective” visit to Ukraine amid the war with Russia. The Irish PM also visited Borodianka, Bucha and Irpin, which are reported to be the most-devastated fronts of the Russia-Ukraine war.

As Martin reaffirmed Irish solidarity with Ukraine, Zelenskyy thanked Ireland for its support. Both leaders held talks in Kyiv. Earlier, the Irish PM saw conflict-scarred suburbs of Kyiv including a visit to the site of a mass grave in Bucha. Following the Zelenskyy-Martin meet, the Ukrainian President said he was grateful for Ireland’s support for the war-torn nation’s aim to join the European Union (EU).

“We are very grateful and we will remember this always as a matter of principle, and the gesture of solidarity towards our people. Our Irish friends fully appreciate the threats created by this Russia aggression against Ukraine and aggression against the whole democratic world,” Zelenskyy said during joint press conference with Martin

“We [Martin] discussed our joint responses to the energy crisis and preparation of the new sanctions package against the Russia…Ukraine appreciates everything that Ireland has done and for Russia to feel the real price of their terrorist attacks,” he added.

Martin thanks Zelenskyy for ‘very warm welcome’

The Irish PM thanked the Ukrainian President for his “very warm welcome”. Martin said, “I want to thank you for your remarkable leadership which is greatly admired in Ireland…I’m here to express Ireland’s solidarity with the Government and people of Ukraine. We admire you and we are with you.” He said, “Russia’s brutal war against this beautiful democratic country is a gross violation of international law…It is an affront to everything that Ireland stands for, it cannot and will not be allowed to stand.”

The Irish PM said that he witnessed the “horrific reality of war” himself and added, “The use of terror against and the deliberate targeting of civilian populations are war crimes” while pledging, “Those responsible, those carrying out these actions and those directing them will be held fully accountable and there will be no hiding places.”

Image: Micheál Martin/Facebook