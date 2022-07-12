Zelenskyy Meets Poland's Dy PM, Thanks Warsaw For Supporting Kyiv In War Against Russia

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland, Mariusz Blaszczak, on Tuesday, July 12. During the meeting, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Poland for supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Blaszczak thanked Ukraine for showing resilience in confronting the Russian forces.

"Thank you, Mr. President, for your position, because the freedom and independence of Ukraine is the freedom and independence of Poland. Thank you for protecting us," said the Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mariusz Blaszczak according to a statement released by the Ukrainian President's office.

Zelenskyy said that Poland and Ukraine are together in the "current difficult situation" and "tragedy" in a war-torn nation caused by the Russian military offensive. He stressed that the ties between Ukraine and Poland will develop and countries will become closer. The Ukrainian President expressed confidence in the strengthening of defence cooperation between Ukraine and Poland.

Furthermore, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Poland for supporting the people of Ukraine who took refuge in Poland after the Russian military offensive in Ukraine. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has said that 4,472,349 people have left Ukraine and moved to Poland since Russia launched the offensive on February 24.

Poland PM calls for providing more weapons to Ukraine

It is pertinent to note here that ever since Russia launched its military offensive against Ukraine in late February, Poland has been offering support to the war-torn nation. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and President Andrzej Duda have also visited Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia.

Earlier in June, Morawiecki called on NATO members to send more weapons and artillery to Ukraine. Speaking at a meeting in Hague, Morawiecki stressed that the NATO nations have not made enough efforts to defend and support Ukraine which continues to defend its freedom and sovereignty.

"Where is our credibility if Ukraine fails? Can we imagine that Ukraine fails and we revert back to business as usual? I hope not," the Polish Prime Minister was quoted as saying by The Associated Press. He participated in the meeting along with the heads of the governments of Belgium, Portugal and Latvia and Romania.

“We are not doing enough, we have not done enough to defend Ukraine, to support the Ukrainian people in defending their freedom and sovereignty. That is why I urge you to do much more when supplying artillery weapons to Ukraine," Morawiecki said at the meeting.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP/@mblaszczak/Twitter)