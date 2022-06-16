Zelenskyy Meets Scholz, Macron & Draghi During Their First Visit To Ukraine Amidst War

Amid the ongoing brutal war in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday. The meeting comes as the three European leaders visited the war-torn country together for the first time since the onset of war in late February. Apart from them, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis also arrived separately in the war-torn nation to show his solidarity. According to reports, all the visiting leaders were received by the embattled President Zelenskyy at the Presidential Palace in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian President along with the visiting leaders sat down at a round table following the joint photo session in front of the Presidential building, and a press conference is also slated to take place later in the day, WeLT News reported. Earlier on Thursday, all the four European leaders visited the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, where bodies of nearly 300 people were reportedly discovered after the Russian military left the area at the end of March.

Ukrainian envoy accompanied leaders to Irpin

Oleksiy Chernyshev, the Ukrainian President's special envoy for EU membership prospects, accompanied the leaders in Irpin past the rubble of houses damaged by Russian bombardment. Before the commencement of the war, Irpin had a population of nearly 60,000 people. Although the Russian troops were unable to overrun the city completely, they were able to get within a few kilometres of the capital city's limits.

German Chancellor vowed to provide continued support to Ukraine

During this visit, German Chancellor Scholz pledged to provide continued support to Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Notably, the visit holds significant importance as the three Western European powers have been condemned for not providing enough support to the war-torn country. It is pertinent to mention here that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its day 113th on Thursday, June 16. Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy has urged the world to provide more long-range weapons to his country.

