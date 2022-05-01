Zelenskyy Meets Speaker Of The House Nancy Pelosi During A US Delegation Visit To Kyiv

As the Russia Ukraine war has intensified with Russian troops relentlessly shelling key Ukrainian cities, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on Sunday met with the embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a US delegation visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Pelosi’s visit to war-torn Ukraine is considered to be the highest-ranking American official trip to the nation since the conflict began on February 24. According to media reports, her visit represents solidarity and support for Ukraine's fight against Russia.

According to an official press release, Pelosi, who is third in the line to the presidency, said, “Our Congressional Delegation had the solemn opportunity and extraordinary honor of meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top Ukrainian officials in Kyiv.”

Furthermore, President Zelenskyy's office released video footage early this Sunday showing Pelosi in Kyiv with a Congressional group that included Representatives Jason Crow, Jim McGovern, and Adam Schiff. Following Russia's unjustified invasion, this is the first formal congressional delegation to visit Ukraine.

Nancy Pelosi's remarks during her visit to Kyiv

Apart from this, while addressing the group, Zelenskyy said, “You all are welcome,” APTN reported. Further, Pelosi told Zelenskyy that they feel they are visiting him to say 'thank you' for his 'fight for freedom.' She went on to say, “We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done,” APTN reported.

During her visit to Kyiv amid the war, Pelosi asserted that when they will return to the US, they will do “so further informed, deeply inspired and ready to do what is needed to help the Ukrainian people as they defend democracy for their nation and for the world."

In addition to this, the group will further proceed to Poland, where they will meet with President Andrzej Duda and other top authorities. Pelosi said that they are looking forward to expressing their gratitude to the Polish allies for their commitment and humanitarian efforts.

The Speaker of the House also noted that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has expressed the clear need for continued security, economic, as well as humanitarian aid from the United States to confront the catastrophic human toll taken on the Ukrainian citizens by Putin's 'diabolic invasion'. As per the press release, she further declared that the delegation has proudly conveyed the message that additional American assistance is on the way, as they work to transform President Biden's strong funding request into a legislative package.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has proposed a $33 billion aid package for the war-torn country. On April 28, the Administration made a request to Congress for $33 billion in security, economic, and humanitarian aid to aid Ukraine in its battle against Russia's unlawful conflict.

