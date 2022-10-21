Zelenskyy Meets Swiss President Cassis In Kyiv, Discusses Reconstruction Of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis on Thursday, 20 October. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the reconstruction of Ukraine and Swiss assistance for the development of the war-torn nation's economy and infrastructure. He arrived in Kyiv on Thursday, 20 October, to assess the war situation, humanitarian needs and preparatory work for Ukraine.

Cassis reiterated Switzerland's solidarity with the Ukrainian people and condemned the "serious violation" of Ukraine's territorial integrity. During the meetings, a memorandum of understanding regarding cooperation on digital transformation and two declarations of intent on cooperation in the field of forensics were signed between the two nations. Ignazio Cassis underscored Switzerland will continue to support reforms in Ukraine, the decentralization process and the development of digital transformation. He announced an additional CHF 15 million (Rs 1,23,66,23,100) to support the digitization process in Ukraine, according to the statement released by the Ukrainian President's office.

Zurück in der #Ukraine, ein Jahr nach meinem letzten Besuch 🇺🇦 Das Ziel: Mir vor Ort ein Bild der Kriegssituation, humanitären Lage & Vorbereitungsarbeiten für den #Wiederaufbau des Landes machen. pic.twitter.com/xOCdTzMoMJ — Ignazio Cassis (@ignaziocassis) October 20, 2022

Swiss President holds meeting with Ukrainian PM

Zelenskyy stated that the possibilities of assistance from Switzerland in removing the consequences of Russian strikes on the energy facilities of Ukraine were discussed. According to him, Switzerland's involvement in the modernization of transport infrastructure, including railways in Ukraine was discussed. He expressed gratitude to Ignazio Cassis for organizing a conference in Lugano dedicated to the recovery of Ukraine. During his visit to Kyiv, Cassis also held a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. the two leaders discussed the parameters of recovery agreed upon at URC2022 in Lugano to be implemented in Ukraine. Notably, Switzerland has delivered over 680 tonnes of aid to Ukraine and purchased over 4,750 tonnes of food in Ukraine to support the people.

"I want to thank Mr. President Cassis once again for organizing a conference in Lugano dedicated to the recovery of Ukraine. Our Swiss friends have been informed about the areas in which they can most effectively participate within the Fast Recovery Plan," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

During my meeting with President @ZelenskyyUa, I expressed my support for the 🇺🇦 people. We talked about humanitarian needs & Swiss assistance for #Ukraine on a bilateral & multilateral level

🇨🇭🤝🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/u1w0FyTEyP — Ignazio Cassis (@ignaziocassis) October 20, 2022

Cassis visits Kyiv's suburbs

Furthermore, the aid, including firefighting and rubble removal equipment is currently being transferred to Ukraine, according to the statement released by the Swiss President's office. During his visit to Ukraine, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis also visited the suburbs of Kyiv. In a tweet, Cassis stated that he is "appalled by the war of aggression" against civilian infrastructure. He underscored that he is "moved" by the resilience shown by the people of Ukraine. He emphasised that Ukraine needs humanitarian aid and reconstruction support. After his visit to Kyiv, Cassis will travel to Moldova and hold a meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

Appalled by the #war of aggression against civilian infrastructure and moved by the #resilience of Ukraine 🇺🇦 and its citizens in #Borodyanka & #Ivankiv. 🇨🇭humanitarian aid and reconstruction #support are needed to overcome winter and beyond. pic.twitter.com/RD8jsdMlLA — Ignazio Cassis (@ignaziocassis) October 20, 2022

Image: Twitter/@ignaziocassis