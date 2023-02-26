Zelenskyy Meets US House GOP, Pushes For More Weapons Aid Including F-16s For Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday urged to accelerate the financial and military aid as the war continues unabated on the eastern flank of Europe. After meeting with a group of US House GOP members in Kyiv, some of whom have been reluctant about the Biden administration approving more finances for the war-torn country, Zelenskyy noted that Ukrainian armed forces were in dire need of the Main Battle Tanks [MBTs], artillery, air defense systems, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, among other advanced long-range weaponry.

On Saturday, Ukraine's embattled leader sat down with the US House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) and four other GOP members in Kyiv and pushed for more weapons aid—including the F-16 fighter jets and long-range guided ATACMS missiles. The US has already sent the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems [HIMARS], TOW missiles, Stinger anti-missile defense systems, PATRIOT Air Defense battery, NASAM systems, HAWK air defense units, laser-guided rocket systems, Mi-17 helicopters, switchblade drones, Scaneagle unmanned defense systems, among other major weaponry. Zelenskyy, although, demanded F-16 fighter jets and long-range guided ATACMS missiles as he met the US GOPs.

In an interview this week with ABC's David Muir, US President Joe Biden outrightly denied sending the F-16 fighter jets, emphasizing that Zelenskyy "does not need" F-16s, at least “for now.” “Look, we’re sending him what our seasoned military thinks he needs now, he needs tanks. He needs artillery. He needs air defense, including another [High Mobility Artillery Rocket System]. There’s things he needs now that we’re sending him to put him in a position to be able to make gains this spring and this summer going into the fall,” the US president said.

“He [Zelesnkyy] doesn’t need F-16s now,” Biden said in an interview on Friday. “There is no basis upon which there is a rationale, according to our military, now, to provide F-16s.”

Zelenskyy labels new sanctions on Russia 'powerful'

As the EU imposed a new tranche of sanctions on the Russian defense officials and organizations that the bloc accused of funding the conflict in Kyiv, Zelenskyy in a new video address, said that the tenth package of sanctions against the Russian "terrorist state" is powerful. Labelling those commanding the Russian forces as "propagandists who drowned Russian society in lies," Zelenskyy noted that they would "definitely not succeed."

"Our diplomats and the entire state are working to extend global and, in particular, European sanctions to the Russian nuclear industry, Rosatom, all those involved in the missile program and nuclear blackmail of the terrorist state. The partners – the United States, and the UK – have already made relevant steps. We expect the appropriate steps from the European Union," Zelenskyy stated, according to the English transcription of his address. "we will continue working on Ukraine's sanctions against Russian entities and all those who help them. The appropriate decisions will be made," said the embattled Ukrainian leader.