Zelenskyy Meets US Senators In Kyiv, Assured Of 'tangible And strong' Support To Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday met with the United States' Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) as his country entered the 134th day of the war. The two senior US lawmakers travelled to Kyiv to pledge "tangible and strong" support for the Ukrainians in the face of the Russian military aggression. The development came at a crucial time when Ukraine leader Zelenskyy's staunch ally UK Prime Minister resigned on July 7.

"Bicameral and bipartisan support is really important for Ukraine. We feel it, we feel this unity," Zelenskyy said, as per a readout issued by his office.

Ukrainian President urges for air defense systems for his armed forces

The Ukrainian President made appeals for air defense systems from the visiting Senators as Kyiv prepares to take a leap to restore normalcy by reopening the schools for kids in September. Zelenskyy also briefed the two Senators about the frontline situation in the ongoing war as well as outlined the weapons needed by the Ukrainian armed forces. "First of all, we appeal to you so that the Congress supports Ukraine in the matter of supplying modern air defense systems," Zelenskyy said, according to the office of the president of Ukraine. "We must ensure such a level of sky security that our people are not afraid to live in Ukraine," he continued.

"The number one task for us today is for women with children to be able to return to Ukraine by September 1, so that children can go to school, so that students do not leave and can go to universities," Zelenskyy went on to add. "It is very important for us to do two things -- to repair schools, universities, and also to have a powerful air defense," he reminded the Senators.

Credit: Facebook/Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine's leader, in talks with the US lawmakers, also brought the prospects of more sanctions for increasing the pressure on what he described as "the aggressor state" Moscow. "Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal informed Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the work they are carrying out in the Senate with the aim of recognizing the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism," his office said in the press note.

Just last week, the United States' Senate Foreign Relations Committee had adopted a resolution to designate Moscow a state sponsor of terrorism, officially. Earlier, the US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican Senators Susan Collins, John Cornyn and John Barrasso had also similarly travelled to Kyiv to visit Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and reaffirm Washington's support. The US "stands squarely behind Ukraine and will sustain our support until Ukraine wins this war," they had later announced in a statement.