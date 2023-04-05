Zelenskyy Meets With Mike Pompeo In Kyiv, Discusses Further Assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the visiting US delegation, led by Mike Pompeo, on April 4, as per the official website of the President of Ukraine. The US delegation includes politicians, businessmen and representatives of charitable organisations, led by the former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Both Zelenskyy and Pompeo have discussed the provision of further assistance to Kyiv.

The delegation visited Kyiv amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The Ukrainian president has thanked American people for their support to the war-torn country. "Unfortunately, the war has been ongoing for over a year now, and we are glad that the United States is standing by our side and fighting with us for common goals. We feel both bipartisan support and support from the White House," said Zelenskyy while addressing the US delegates in Kyiv.

Furthermore, taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy wrote: "Grateful to 🇺🇸 for new large-scale $2.6 billion defense aid package for 🇺🇦. We expect HIMARS ammunition, air defense missiles, artillery shells & other crucial tools. We’re preparing for the occupied territories liberation & value the unflagging support of @Potus & all 🇺🇸 people."

Meeting between US and Ukrainian officials in Kyiv

In the meeting, the head of state asked American businesses to actively invest in Ukraine. Zelenskyy stressed: "We are open to this, ready to provide you with full assistance. It is very important for us." Further, he also shared that in Ukraine there are opportunities for business development in the fields of construction, agriculture, IT technologies, etc. He also highlighted the neutral support from the United States and President (Joe) Biden. "Bicameral and bipartisan support from the United States, President (Joe) Biden, and the entire American people played a decisive role in our country's ability to resist Russia in the war for our freedom and democratic values," said Zelenskyy, as per the statement by the Ukrainian President on late Monday. While talking about the Russia-Ukraine war, Zelenskky not only thanked the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Mike Turner for US's powerful support to Kyiv.

"We will win because we are fighting for our freedom and the freedom of our children. And we highly appreciate the help you provide us - not only to our army, but also political and financial support to the Ukrainian people: teachers, medical workers, pensioners," said Zelenskyy. Further, he also shared the current situation on the front line.

In the US delegation meeting with Zelenskyy, there have been other topical issues, including Ukraine's movement towards NATO and the importance of further strengthening sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation. Further, the Ukrainian president highlighted the charitable help that has been catered to by the American charitable organisations, whose representatives were also part of the meeting. The American charitable organisations have been focusing on helping displaced persons, rebuilding the destroyed housing stock, providing medical assistance, and providing drinking water and food to those who need it most.

