Zelenskyy Mocks Russian Army & Wagner Group For Fighting Over ‘credit’ Of Solder Victory

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Sunday, mocked the Russian armed forces and the PMC Wagner mercenaries group for tussling over the alleged victory of the salt mines city of Soledar in eastern Ukraine. Russian Defense Ministry and the private mercenaries group PMC Wagner traded barbs over Soledar's victory near Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast. Russian Army and the mercenary paramilitary group targetted each other about who established control over the Ukrainian town that saw a fierce battle between invading troops and the Ukrainian military over the last 10 months.

A 'clear sign of failure'

Andrei Troshev, a senior Wagner Group commander, slammed the Russian defense ministry for declaring that the Russian soldiers captured the salt city. Troshev accused the Russian army of stealing “other people’s achievements.” "I read the [Russian] defense ministry’s statement with a surprise,” Troshev, Wagner Group’s chief executive, wrote in an update.

“Soledar was taken solely with the efforts of the Wagner group fighters. There is no need to insult the fighters by humiliating their effort," he furthermore added. Wagner, dubbed famously as "Putin's chef" Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been slamming Russian armed forces' slow advances and failure in being able to make any major territorial gain since the onset of the invasion, declaring a premature victory in Soledar. As Wagner and the Russian army verbally clashed over who should be credited with the town's capture, the Russian MoD took to Telegram to clarify that the "direct storming of Soledar’s city quarters occupied by the armed forces of Ukraine was successfully accomplished by the courageous and selfless actions of volunteers from the Wagner assault detachments."

In his nightly address, Ukraine's Zelenskyy picked on the infighting mercenary forces and the Russian Defense Ministry, saying that it showed “a clear sign of failure for the enemy”.

Zelenskyy also noted that his troops were still holding out the town with fierce resistance as the battle for Soledar and other eastern towns and cities in Ukraine was still continuing. Zelenskyy mocked Wagner and the Russian government's arguments over the conflicting claims that the city of Soledar had been captured. The capture of the salt mines town is Russian forces first significant battlefield gain after strings of retreats and loss of the territory.

In the nightly address, the Ukrainian president stated that the tough battle for the Donetsk region continues. The battle for Bakhmut and Soledar, for Kreminna, for other towns and villages in the east of our country continues." Furthermore, he continued that the enemy [Russian armed forces] "has concentrated the greatest forces in this direction, our troops – the Armed Forces of Ukraine, all defense and security forces – are defending the state."