Zelenskyy: Moscow-Kyiv Negotiations To Continue As 4th Round Of Talks Went 'pretty Good'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday night said that talks with Russia would also continue on Tuesday, March 15. Russia-Ukraine conducted the fourth round of talks on Monday but even though the devastation of the war continues, both sides failed to reach a breakthrough on ceasefire. Till now, thousands of people have died, millions have fled war-torn Ukraine and the Russian forces have launched deadly attacks on Ukrainian television tower, the capital and a pro-Moscow separatist region.

In the latest address to the nation, Zelenskyy informed that he spoke to Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett as part of a negotiation effort to end the war with Russia “with a fair peace”. Apart from Zelenskyy saying that talks would continue for round 5, Ukrainian negotiator and president aide Mikhailo Podolyak had said on Monday, “A technical pause has been taken in the negotiations until tomorrow”.

Ukrainian President said, "Our delegation also worked on this in negotiations with the Russian party" and added that latest talks on Monday went "Pretty good, as I was told. But let’s see. They will continue tomorrow."

While the Ukrainian President informed that talks would continue on Tuesday, media reports stated that at least two massive explosions were heard in Kyiv as the Russia-Ukraine war entered day 20. West has ramped up concerns over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces unleashing biological weapons and Moscow has targetted the US over being aware of biological labs in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy speaks in Russian, urges Putin’s troops to surrender

Meanwhile, at the end of the "19th day of resistance" and as the war entered the 20th day on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the Russian forces to "choose dignity". He called on the "enemy" forces to give up arms over the “shame” of continuing with the war.

Speaking in Russian, Zelenskiy said: “On behalf of the Ukrainian people, we give you a chance to live. If you surrender to our forces, we will treat you as humans have to be treated: with dignity. The way you have not been treated in your army. And the way your army doesn’t treat our people. Choose.”

(Image: AP)

