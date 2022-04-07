As the Russia-Ukraine war enters Day 43, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday, April 7.

Speaking to Arnab, Zelenskyy talked about Ukraine's future after the war ends. He said Ukraine is 'defending freedom and democracy'. Calling Ukraine 'the largest democracy in the world', Zelenskyy added, "Those values we are defending are all inside every single one of us and all of them will remain. So, our liberal relations too with society, neighbouring countries, and others will all remain."

"However, there will be a significant revision from a security standpoint. Security starting from the children to the households and other public places, we will be more aware now. Our population will be aware of how to fight the enemies. We will do everything so that every single person will not be afraid of this or that situation of the enemy will come to your place. You should not run away if but defend and take some steps in response to protect yourself. If you defend your house and partner, then you will defend your city and the whole Ukraine," the former actor and comedian added.

The 44-year-old President also said, "If the world would like to end this war, it needs to supply us with these heavy weapons. We don't want to conquer any land of Russia, we want these weapons on our land". "We have never used weapons to attack the Russian Federation. We have used weapons to defend ourselves", said Zelenskyy.

India had a relationship with the Soviet Union, not Russia: Ukrainian President

Zelenskyy, during the exclusive interview, reminded India that it had a relationship with the Soviet Union, not Russia. "I understand that it is difficult to keep a balance between relationships with Ukraine and Russia," he said. "The wisdom is to see what is going to happen in the future. We thank you for the humanitarian assistance but I'd like for the PM (Modi) to think of being a security guarantor for Ukraine. So if Russia violates, guarantors would be against Russia. I'd like a special relationship between our people & authorities", said Zelenskyy.

It is pertinent to mention here that the super-exclusive interview comes on the same day when the UN General Assembly will vote on a draft resolution seeking to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council. The move is initiated by the US after harrowing images emerged of corpses strewn across streets of the Ukrainian city Bucha, with Washington terming Moscow’s participation in the top human rights body as a "farce”.

Image: Republic World/AP