As the Russia-Ukraine war entered day 65, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for the first time, spoke about how Russian troops were a few minutes away from finding him and his entire family on the first night of the Russian military aggression. Time magazine’s reporter Simon Shuster, who spent at least two weeks in the presidential compound in Kyiv earlier this month with the leader of the war-torn nation, stated that the officials tried to seal the compound “with whatever they could find.”

While Ukrainian soldiers were fighting Russian troops in Kyiv, Shuster stated in a report that “Russian troops came within minutes of finding him and his family in the first hours of the war, their gunfire once audible inside his office walls.” The military reportedly even informed the Ukrainian President that Russian strike teams had parachuted into Kyiv to kill or capture Zelenskyy along with his entire family.

Shuster stated, “As night fell that first evening, gunfights broke out around the government quarter. Guards inside the compound shut the lights and brought bulletproof vests and assault rifles for Zelenskyy and about a dozen of his aides. Only a few of them knew how to handle the weapons”.

Oleksiy Arestovych, a veteran of Ukraine’s military intelligence service and a senior presidential advisor, disclosed to the reporter that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces made at least two attempts to storm the compound where the Ukrainian leaders harboured. These revelations come in the backdrop of Russia repeatedly denying that its troops wanted to kill Zelenskyy. In over two months of the Russia-Ukraine war, media reports had also emerged that Russian forces had placed a bounty on Zelenskyy’s head.

Despite the horrors of the war, Zelenskyy told Time that his sense of humour remains intact and more than that, “it’s a means of survival”. This was the first time that the Ukrainian leader spoke about his family, the war and secretly venturing out of his compound amid constant fighting between both sides. The 44-year-old Zelenskyy became an overnight wartime hero to Ukrainians as Russia announced its so-called “special” military operation in the former Soviet Union member.

While Russian forces made attempts to break into Zelenskyy’s compound as the war escalated, the United States had offered to evacuate the Ukrainian President and his team and also to help them set up a government in exile. However, America’s offer was met by categoric refusal from the Ukrainian leader. While speaking on a secure landline with the Americans, Zelenskyy responded by saying, “I need ammunition, not a ride.”

‘I’ve aged from all this wisdom that I never wanted’, says Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said that he has aged in the face of Russia-Ukraine war brutality especially when casualties continue to spike. Ukrainian President, who continues to post daily national addresses in secrecy, said, “I’ve gotten older. I’ve aged from all this wisdom that I never wanted. It’s the wisdom tied to the number of people who have died, and the torture the Russian soldiers perpetrated...To be honest, I never had the goal of attaining knowledge like that…”

He also said, “People see this war on Instagram, on social media. When they get sick of it, they will scroll away.”

Image: AP