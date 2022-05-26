Zelenskyy Orders Terminating 'visa-free Travel' For Russian Nationals Amid War In Ukraine

On the 92nd day of the raging war, Ukraine has ordered the termination of 'visa-free travel' for Russian citizens, claiming the need to bolster border security. Following the invasion, Russians were permitted to enter Ukraine without a visa, however, embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has now backed a petition to halt the practice. According to an order posted on the Ukrainian presidential website, Zelenskyy endorsed a citizen's plea to stop the visa free travel practice.

Emphasizing this, Zelenskyy said, “Against the backdrop of full-scale Russian aggression, the issue raised is important and vital. I support the need to strengthen controls on the entry of Russian citizens," Sky News reported. However, he did not provide any other information.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian President stated that he had written to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, requesting him to act on the issue.

Putin issued a decree imposing visa restrictions on "unfriendly" nations' people

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree last month imposing visa restrictions on people of "unfriendly" nations, Ukraine included. In response to sanctions placed on Kremlin, Putin issued a decree banning visa facilitation deals with "unfriendly" European Union (EU) nations on April 4. The nation's streamlined visa process has been stopped in various EU nations, as well as Norway, Switzerland, Denmark, Liechtenstein, and Iceland, according to the TASS news agency. The document was made public through the official legal information portal.

According to media reports, the Russian President, in particular, had decided to cancel some elements of the May 25, 2006 Agreement between Russia and the European Community on the simplification of visa issuing to Russian Federation and European Union nationals. As a result, the simplified procedure for submitting documents related to the purpose of the trip is no longer applicable. Apart from this, multiple one-year visas for official envoys and journalists as well as various five-year visas for representatives of national and regional administrations, parliaments, and courts are also suspended. Visa fee waivers for official delegations, representatives of governments and parliaments, and visa-free entry for holders of diplomatic passports have also been terminated.

Putin also directed the Foreign Ministry to implement personal entrance limitations on foreigners and stateless individuals who engage in unfriendly conduct in the Russian Federation. According to the TASS news agency, the declaration stated, "The Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry, in cooperation with federal executive authorities accredited to make decisions on non-permission of entry into the Russian Federation, to impose personal restrictions on entry and stay into the Russian Federation for foreign citizens and stateless people who commit unfriendly acts against Russia, its citizens or legal entities."

(Image: AP)