Zelenskyy Outlines New Economic & Defence Policy Of Ukraine As War Rages On Unabated

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his nightly address to the nation, underscored various aspects of the economic policy of the state during the war and after the restoration of peace in the region. Zelenskyy, in his address, asserted that there can be only two parts of society - those who "defend the independence" of the country and those who "work in a way to ensure that defence". He admitted the fact that the country needs to start the economic activities-- either officially or unofficially-- to defend the survival of the people. He, however, stressed that there is a need to understand the importance of defending the nation in order to establish a strong life in society.

"I understand that in some of our regions now, any economic activity - official or unofficial - is a matter of mere survival. But if we talk about the normal, stable and strong life of society, the work of the state, and our defence, we must understand its importance," he said. "Everyone who works in Ukrainian politics, and who influences the public debate, should realize that there will be no more shadow in the country," he added. Furthermore, he appreciated the communication workers, who resumed television broadcasting in Kharkiv after the morning shelling within a day.

According to him, striking at TV centres, destroying communication channels, and leaving people in isolation - are the tactics of Russia, "which they really cannot do without". I am grateful to our communication workers, who today resumed television broadcasting in Kharkiv. Russia hit the TV centre because openness and honesty are also weapons against everything that the Russian state brings," Zelenskyy added.

Ukraine thanked forces for holding key frontline cities in Donbass

Meanwhile, briefing about the current situation in the Donbas region, the President affirmed the frontline situation is without significant changes. As per Zelesnkyy, Severodonetsk, Lysychansk and other cities in Donbas, which the Russian forces now consider key targets, are holding on. He lauded the efforts of Ukrainian forces who thwarted the plans of Russian forces in the Zaporizhzhia region. "We are gradually moving forward in the Kharkiv region, liberating our land. We are keeping defence in the Mykolaiv direction. I am grateful to all our defenders who made this possible. Thanks to this we have endured 106 days of full-scale war already,' he added.

