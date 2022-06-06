Zelenskyy Pays Tribute To Lithuanian Filmmaker Killed In Russian Shelling In Mariupol

As the Russia Ukraine war has entered its 103rd day, the President of war-torn Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has paid homage to Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius on Sunday, who lost his life in the month of April due to the conflict. In a videotaped message to guests and attendees at the Lithuanian National Film Awards, Zelenskyy mourned the demise of the filmmaker.

The Ukrainian President said in the video message posted on Facebook, “It is important to bear the truth. It is important to support art that is for life, not for those who want to destroy that life". He further asserted, “Ukrainians will remember Mantas Kvedaravičius as a man who was just like that. He really deserves the Golden Swan. He valued life and always spoke out against what was life-threatening in his view -- and that was a very attentive view."

Mantas Kvedaravičius, the well-known Lithuanian filmmaker, was killed by Russian forces in Mariupol, on April 2. He was reportedly filming the destruction wrought by Russia's military onslaught in the besieged port city.

Kvedaravičius was killed while working on his documentary 'Mariupolis 2'

According to a CNN report, Kvedaravičius was killed while he was working on his documentary 'Mariupolis 2', which depicted life in the beleaguered city after the Russian invasion. On May 19 and 20, his Ukrainian collaborator Hanna Bilobrova finished the film, which was exhibited at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

As per the reports in the media, a missile struck the filmmaker's vehicle while he was traveling. Following the incident, Kvedaraviius was taken to the hospital, but his life could not be saved.

In his statements on Sunday, Zelensky urged visitors and participants in the "Sidabrinė gervė" event to "be just as attentive" and "support life." He emphasised, "And remember Ukraine, Mariupol and the fact that this war took Mantas' life. Russia's war against Ukraine must end. End as soon as possible”.

The film awards festival takes place every year under the patronage of Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė and is televised live on Lithuanian national television.

Apart from this, in May, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry announced the shipment of 20 M113 armoured personnel vehicles to Ukraine in order to defend against Russian forces. Lithuania has committed to supply military trucks and demining vehicles to Ukraine in addition to 20 armoured personnel carriers.

The Defense Ministry said on Twitter, "Our support is crucial for Ukraine's victory and the defence of its sovereignty." The ministry went on to say that Lithuania offered first aid before the conflict began, and they have been continuously considering more effective help that will be vital to Ukraine's future success.

(Image: AP/ Twitter/ @armyinformcomua)