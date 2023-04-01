Zelenskyy Pledges To Hold Russia Accountable For 'war Crimes' In Ukraine

Amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia will be “held accountable” for the war crimes it has committed in the war. The assertions by the Ukrainian president came during a late-evening video address to the Ukrainian citizens. In his address, the Ukrainian president gave an update on the current situation at the border and unleashed a fresh set of attacks against Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the Friday address, the Ukrainian president also commented on the first anniversary of Russia’s withdrawal from the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

"All Russian murderers will get fair sentences. One hundred per cent. We will ensure it. We will find formats, we will find tools,” the Ukrainian President asserted in the Friday address. Zelenskyy then went on to talk about the special event that took place to commemorate the first anniversary of the liberation of Bucha. According to Euronews, the Ukrainian city was at the centre of the war crimes allegations hurled against the Russian forces. “Our special events took place in Bucha, on the anniversary of the city's liberation, and in Kyiv. The summit and negotiations, the second United for Justice conference…,” the Ukrainian President asserted in the evening address.

Commemorating the first anniversary of Bucha's liberation

The Ukrainian President visited Bucha with leaders from Croatia, Moldova, Slovakia and Slovenia to commemorate the first anniversary of the Bucha liberation. "We must do everything to make Bucha a symbol of justice. We want every Russian murderer, executioner, terrorist to be held responsible for every crime," the Ukrainian president asserted during the event, as per the report by Euronews. The Ukrainian leader also expressed his gratitude to the foreign allies who help the war-stricken country throughout the raging conflict. The Ukrainian president asserted that the Bucha tragedy exemplified the “systemic genocidal violence, which is the essence of Russian actions in all Ukrainian occupied territories.” Kyiv estimated that around 1,400 civilians died in the conflict.

The Ukrainian president made it clear that the country’s national judicial system will also hold the Russian murderers and terrorists," accountable. Zelenskyy also stated that the country is relying on the International Criminal Court and is working on the establishment of a special tribunal to deal with war crimes. “Ukrainians will endure this war. We will free our land and all our people from Russian captivity. And there will be a day when the world will hear that justice has been restored for Ukraine,” the Ukrainian president asserted as he concluded his Friday evening address.