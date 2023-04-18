Zelenskyy Praises Troops During Visit To Frontline In Avdiivka: 'I Wish You Only Victory'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the frontlines of the embattled Donetsk region on Monday where the deadly Bakhmut battle is raging. Zelenskyy boosted the morale of the troops and paid his respects to the soldiers who have been fighting on the heavily shelled frontline town of Avdiivka. "I have the honour to be here today, to thank you for your service, for defending our land, Ukraine, our families. Congratulations on the holidays, on Easter. I wish you only victory - this is what I wish for every Ukrainian, this is what is very important to all of us," Zelenskyy told the soldiers of the 110th separate mechanised brigade.

"I wish good health to all of you and your families, and I am sincerely grateful on behalf of every Ukrainian for the great path that you overcome every day," Ukraine's President furthermore said.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended high-level military briefing during a trip to regions partly occupied by Moscow.

Commander of 'Donetsk' operational-tactical group briefs Zelenskyy

Ukraine's leader was photographed standing with the troops in the backdrop of the ruined infrastructure, and debris scattered all over the street from Russian shelling. He spoke to the armoured troops and also awarded honours to many soldiers for bravery and valour at an operating base in the vicinity of frontline. Soldiers were given prestigious Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the II and III degrees, as well as the Orders “For Courage” of the II and III degrees. Ukraine's personnel were also awarded head of state a commemorative coin, a patch, and a plaque with the emblems of the 110th separate mechanized brigade.

Commander of the “Donetsk” operational-tactical group briefed Zelenskyy about the operational readiness, and the preparedness of the Ukrainian Marines, airborne troops, artillery, and mechanized troops. Zelenskyy's visit to the frontline comes as the UK's Ministry of Defense, in its war intelligence update, noted that Russia is scaling down the troop deployment around the Donetsk city, near Avdiivka, and is “most likely to divert resources toward the Bakhmut sector.”

“Heavy fighting has continued along the Donbas front line,” the UK Ministry of Defence said, as Zelenskyy made Donetsk visit.

Avdiivka is another beseiged town where the battle has been ensuing between ukrainian and Russian forces after Bakhmut. The city lies in the direction of the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. Moscow's invading troops have been attempting to encircle the city since spring of 2022. The town has sustained heavy damages due to artillery shelling and air attacks.