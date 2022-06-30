Zelenskyy Praises UK For Being 'true Friend' Of Ukraine Following £1 Bn Military Aid

On the 127th day of the Russia-Ukraine war, embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for providing an additional £1 billion ($1.2 billion) in military aid.

Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy said, “Great Britain is our true friend and strategic partner.” He further appreciated the leadership's steadfast assistance in preventing Russian aggression. These remarks of Zelenskyy came after the British Prime Minister promised to provide an additional £1 billion in military assistance to Ukraine's defence.

I’m grateful to 🇬🇧 Prime Minister @BorisJohnson for allocating an additional £1 billion for security assistance to Ukraine. 🇬🇧 is our true friend and strategic partner. We appreciate the consistent, leadership support for 🇺🇦 in countering Russian aggression. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 30, 2022

Further, during the NATO summit in Madrid, the British government promised funding for a variety of assets, including cutting-edge air defence systems, drones, and electronic warfare gear. According to The Independent, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that British support has been "transforming Ukraine's defences" against Russian invasion. Furthermore, compared to the £1.3 billion that was previously provided, the new fund represents an increase of 77%.

UK to deploy one of its two new aircraft carriers to defend NATO's eastern flank

This increased assistance from the British Government came after the Ukrainian President urged NATO officials to do more to help his country in thwarting Vladimir Putin's invasion. Officials from the United Kingdom asserted that the weaponry is the first step in enabling Ukraine to go beyond defensive measures and participate in offensive operations against Russian ground troops in an effort to recapture lost territory.

According to The Guardian, the UK also highlighted that it will deploy an additional 1,000 troops and one of its two new aircraft carriers to defend NATO's eastern flank. The soldiers will be stationed in Britain, ready to fly out to protect the Baltic nation if required, but they will be designated for the defence of Estonia, where the UK currently has roughly 1,700 men deployed.

UK PM Johnson said that the UK's supply of equipment, munitions, and intelligence is strengthening Ukraine's defences against this attack. “And we will continue to stand squarely behind the Ukrainian people to ensure Putin fails in Ukraine,” he assured.

The UK unveiled further penalties against Russian President's inner circle

Meanwhile, on June 29, the UK government unveiled further penalties against Russian President Putin's inner circle. Vladimir Potanin, the second-richest man in Russia and owner of the significant conglomerate Interros, is one of those who have been sanctioned reportedly. In addition to this, Britain has issued penalties against Anna Tsivileva, first cousin to Putin and head of JSC Kolmar Group, a Russian coal mining firm.

Besides this, Sergey Tsivilev, the Governor of the coal-rich Kemerovo area, has also been sanctioned by the British government. The JSC Kolmar group has also received a penalty from the UK government. The pair has "significantly benefitted" from their connection with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as per the UK government's statement.

It is pertinent to note that more than a thousand people and over 120 companies have received sanctions from the British government since the commencement of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Image: AP