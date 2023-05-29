Zelenskyy Praises Ukrainian Air Force After It Shot Down Over 40 Russian Drones

President Zelenskyy praised his country’s air defence forces, on Sunday. This comes after the Ukrainian capital Kyiv was hit by the largest drone attack since the beginning of the Russian invasion on May 28. The Ukrainian President Zelenskyy took it to Telegram and wrote, “The Air Defense Forces of Ukraine. You heard the air raid alarm differently than most people. You look up to destroy enemy missiles, aircraft, helicopters, and drones. Every time you shoot down enemy drones and missiles, lives are saved.” Further, he added that their rescuers have been involved in eliminating the consequences of enemy strikes. "You do your best to save others. You are our heroes!" stated Zelenskyy.

Russian drone attacks on Ukraine's capital

According to Kyiv media reports, on May 28 Russia conducted yet another aerial attack on Ukraine, targeting its capital. The assault by the Russian troops has been the largest drone attack on Kyiv since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. According to Kyiv’s air defence, over 40 Russian drones launched at Kyiv have been shot down.

The drones used to attack Ukraine were mainly Iranian-made Shahed drones, said the administration. In these Russian drone attacks, one person has been killed and another one was injured because of the debris from the downed drones. Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy wrote, "Today, went through one of the largest attacks by Shaheds. During this terrorist attack, the most powerful strike was aimed against the Kyiv region. This is how Russia celebrates the day of our ancient Kyiv..."

Today, 🇺🇦 went through one of the largest 🇷🇺 attacks by Shaheds. During this terrorist attack, the most powerful strike was aimed against the Kyiv region. This is how 🇷🇺 celebrates the day of our ancient Kyiv...



Throughout its history, Kyiv has seen various meannesses from… pic.twitter.com/TbZfnWWFIh — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 28, 2023

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel that a 41-year-old man was killed and a 35-year-old woman was hospitalised in the Solomyanskyi district of the capital as a result of debris that fell near a gas station. Further, Klitschko stated that the first explosion occurred after 1 a.m. local time overnight on May 28, adding that air defences were operating and Russian aerial targets were being shot down.

It is to be noted that the Ukrainian president has announced that Kyiv would launch its counteroffensive soon. However, Russia has unleashed a series of drone and missile attacks at Ukraine, apparently to tie up and exhaust Ukrainian air defences, including the recently-provided American Patriot missile systems, reported The Kyiv Independent.