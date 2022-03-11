Ukraine’s embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Thursday, said that he has commissioned the government to create a specialized state programme dedicated to the reconstruction of every Ukrainian city impacted by the Russian invasion. “After our victory, we will rebuild everything that was destroyed,” he said in a public statement. He further promised that the 'special state programme' would be “widespread and of high quality” and would erase every single stance of invasion.

“After the war, after our victory, we will rebuild everything that was destroyed. Very quickly and with a very high quality," Zelensky said in a statement Thursday. He promised that a “special state programme” to reconstruct each affected city would be created. “I have already instructed the government to start the elaboration,” he said. The actor-turned-politician also asserted that after the implementation of the reconstruction programme, Chernihiv, Sumy, Okhtryka, Zhytomyr, Izyum, Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities will not see a single stance of a Russian invasion.

“The best architects, the best companies, the best projects. For every city! I want to say this on the example of Kharkiv. Our Kharkiv, which is now experiencing the worst suffering since World War II ... Freedom Square will be such that everyone, all of us, all Europeans will be there!" he said.

Troops re-deployed

The battle to guard Kyiv’s sovereignty has now entered the third week with both sides pulling every stop to win. Over 2 million people have left the country while over 549 Ukrainian citizens have lost their lives, according to official UN estimates released on Thursday. However, it said that the death toll is believed to be very high than this. Meanwhile, American officials estimated that nearly 6,000 Russian troops may have died in the battle. While Zelenskyy is continuing to galvanize support from the west, recent satellite images showed that the 40-mile long Russian convoy, which was heading towards Kyiv, had been redeployed. However, experts opine that it would take not more than a week or two for Moscow to take over Kyiv if they continued their invasion.

(Image: AP)