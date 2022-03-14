Zelenskyy Proposes Meeting With Putin: 4th Round Of Peace Talks To Be Held Virtually Today

As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of negotiation talks. The fourth round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia is scheduled to be held virtually on Monday.

Providing details of the meeting, Zelenskyy's aide Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted, "Again. Negotiations go non-stop in the format of video conferences. Working groups are constantly functioning. A large number of issues require constant attention. On Monday, March 14, a negotiating session will be held to sum up the preliminary results…"

While in a video address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "I reiterate that if you do not close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory, on NATO territory, on the homes of NATO citizens".

He further warned NATO that preventive measures must be imposed at the earliest as Russia may begin a war and that Moscow would use Nord Stream 2 as a weapon against Ukraine.

Earlier on March 7, the third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia was held in Belarus which was focused on opening humanitarian corridors from Ukrainian cities under fire. As a negotiator from Kyiv spoke of "positive results", Russia disagreed on the outcome and said their expectations were "not fulfilled".

Russia- Ukraine war

As per the updates of the 17th day of the war, in a move to isolate Ukraine from international maritime trade, Russian naval forces have established a distant blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast.

In the latest update, the UK Ministry of Defence informed, "Russian naval forces are also continuing to conduct missile strikes against targets throughout Ukraine. Russia has already conducted one amphibious landing in the Sea of Azov and could look to conduct further such operations in the coming weeks".

According to Ukrainian media, Russian armed forces have completely destroyed 7 hospitals, damaging an additional 104. Since the start of the war, Moscow's troops have killed six medical personnel leaving 12 more severely injured as per Health Minister Viktor Lyashko's report.

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” in the area.

(Image: AP)