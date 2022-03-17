Zelenskyy Proposes New Anti-war Alliance Amid Russian Attack Ere German Parl Address Today

As Russia continues its relentless invasion of Ukraine, with the war entering the 22nd day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been making continuous efforts to gain more support for the former Soviet nation. The President has been addressing various countries' parliament in order to seek strict actions against Russia for its offensive in Ukraine.

In a key development, Zelenskyy, on Thursday in a video address, said that he will address the German parliament in the morning. He said, "On Thursday morning I will address Germany's parliament. I will continue efforts to enrol more support for Ukraine."

President Zelenskyy proposes a new U-24 anti-war alliance

Germany's parliament address comes a day after Zelenskyy addressed US Congress virtually via a video link on Wednesday evening. During his address, the President

Zelenskyy also highlighted that Russia not only attacked Ukrainian cities and civilians but also went against their values and their right to live freely in their own country. He expressed gratitude to the US for their overwhelming support, however, further reiterated his demand for Western countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. "Is this a lot to ask for? To create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people," he asked members of Congress.

Latest update on Russia-Ukraine War

POTUS Joe Biden, on Wednesday, has announced an additional security funding worth $800 million for Ukraine, making a total of $2 billion in aid sent to Kyiv since Biden took office more than a year ago. Over $1 billion in aid has been sent in just a week. He added that the US will be sending more anti-aircraft, anti-armour weapons and drones to Ukraine to assist in its defence against Russia. “We’re going to give Ukraine the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead," Biden said.

Furthermore, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has ruled out any role for the military organization in setting up and imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine in order to protect against Russian airstrikes. Stoltenberg said, "NATO should not deploy forces on the ground or in the air space over Ukraine because we have a responsibility to ensure that this conflict, this war, doesn’t escalate beyond Ukraine."