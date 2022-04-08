After having stated that sanctions on Russia should be akin to 'nuclear weapons that don't take lives', Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, conceded that half-baked and superficial sanctions on Russia won't bear fruits. On Thursday, in a Global Mega Exclusive interview, Zelenskyy put the ball in Vladimir Putin's court and tabled an invitation to offer a direct conversation.

'Are sanctions working?'

Upon being asked if the ongoing international economic isolation of Moscow is working in Ukraine's favour, the Ukrainian President said, "Sanctions should be like nuclear weapons, they are like modern state-of-the-art weapons. We need to impose all the sanctions, powerful sanctions against the Russian Federation. I am grateful to the countries that have imposed it against Russia."

Arnab Goswami posed a query in relation to these sanctions and questioned the existing trade ties between Putin and Europe as the latter continues to purchase pistols from Russia. "Europe is still discussing a coal ban," Arnab added while asking if half-baked sanctions would work.

'Europe is still discussing a coal ban, will half-baked sanctions on Russia work?'

To this, President Zelenskyy said, "If you take the gun then just shoot, you know, otherwise don't take this gun, do not try to threaten people! If you have already taken those 'modern state-of-the-art weapons', sanctions into your hands, then apply that. Impose all-powerful sanctions, do not pretend as if you're trying to support Ukraine but trying to not lose all the economic relations with Russia. That is half measures, that will not work. These sanctions would be without any significance in the Russian Federation."

Later in the interview, the Ukrainian President extended his gratitude to world leaders who are consigning heavy artillery and tankers and weaponry to Ukraine but urged them to quicken the process. "When any of the world leaders is transferring Ukraine weapons, I'm thankful," he said while adding that countries must do so 'swiftly'.

"Swiftly provide us with these weapons. It needs to be on Ukrainian ground. Only then are we strong," Zelenskyy said.

In a notable admission, he said that ordering military assistance and security aid from the world will further delay the end of the war. "Because we are unwilling to surrender," he reasoned.

Upon being asked if the UN could play a role in preventing Russians, the Ukrainian President pulled up the United Nations and said that merely saying 'we are concerned' won't help.

"UN can do a lot," President Zelenskyy told Arnab Goswami.

