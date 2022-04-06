Zelenskyy Questions Effectiveness Of UNSC As Russian Atrocities Continue To Rise

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and also questioned the effectiveness of the UN Security Council as the Russian troops further escalated atrocities against the civilians. While speaking at the UN Security Council on Tuesday, he said despite the existence of the principal organ of the United Nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been raging war against the Ukrainian civilians. "The UNSC exists and yet there is no security in the world for anyone. The only guilty party is one country, Russia, which discredits all of the institutions and blocks the global architecture for the sake of spreading lies and justifying the evil it commits," CNN quoted Zelenskyy as saying during the UNSC meeting. "I’m sure the world will see this and make conclusions," he added.

Further, the Ukrainian President reiterated his demand to remove Russia from the UNSC. Zelenskyy told the UN diplomats to snatch the permanent seat of Russia in the United Nations Security Council. "I suggest to the UN Security Council, and all other countries who honour international law, some specific actions that can change the situation. In particular, we are talking about a general conference in Kyiv to see how we can reform the global architecture in light of the Russian Federation still holding the permanent seat in the United Nations," he stressed.

Putin's forces are now targeting women and children, alleges Zelenskyy

Citing the recent brutalities in several regions of Ukraine, Zelenskyy said that the common people of the country have been tortured by the Russian forces. He said civilians were shot in the back of the head, thrown down wells, blown up with grenades in their apartments and crushed to death by tanks while in cars. According to him, Putin's forces were now targetting women and children in Ukraine. "They cut off limbs, cut their throats. Women were raped and killed in front of their children," he said. He asserted that people’s tongues were pulled out "only because their aggressors did not hear what they wanted to hear from them". Zelenskyy said that both those who carried out the killings and those who gave the orders "must be brought to justice immediately for war crimes".

Highlights of the Russia-Ukraine war

It is worth mentioning Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. Recently, bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in towns around Kyiv that were captured by Russian forces in the last few days.

Image: Twitter/@UNSCO_MEPP/@ZelenskyyUa