With the continuing tensions between Kremlin and Kyiv not seeming to subside, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held regular talks with European Council President Charles Michel. The Ukrainian President took to his official Twitter handle to inform about his discussion with Michel. During the telephonic conversation, Zelenskyy and Michel discussed the threat to nuclear facilities, shelling of civilians and infrastructure and stressed the need to "stop this." Notably, President Zelenskyy raised the issue of Ukraine's membership in the European Union and stressed that the civilians of the war-torn nation deserve it.

Held regular talks with @eucopresident. Discussed the threat to nuclear facilities, shelling of civilian and critical infrastructure. We have to stop this. Raised the issue of 🇺🇦’s membership in the #EU. The people of Ukraine deserve this. #StopRussia — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 7, 2022

Meanwhile, European Council President Charles Michel, in a Tweet, stated that he continues to share close relations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He further assured Ukraine that European Union stands "firmly" with them in their efforts to reduce the humanitarian suffering of people caused by the Russian offensive and ensure the safety of nuclear facilities. In a separate tweet, Charles Michel emphasized that European Union's solidarity, friendship and unprecedented assistance for Ukraine is "unwavering." He further informed that the European Union will discuss the membership application of Ukraine in the coming days. Earlier, Michel called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to put an end to the hostilities and to ensure safe passage to people. He also emphasized the requirement to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

The #EU stands firmly by #Ukraine’s side in efforts to alleviate humanitarian suffering inflicted by Russia’s aggression and ensure nuclear safety. — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) March 7, 2022

We will discuss Ukraine’s membership application in coming days. — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) March 7, 2022

Russia & Ukraine to hold 3rd round of talks

As Russia's military aggression continued for the 12th consecutive day, Kremlin announced yet another ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to permit civilians to flee war-torn Ukraine on Monday. However, the Russian armed forces continued to invade Ukrainian cities, reported AP. Notably, the recent announcement from the Russian side came after two previous ceasefire attempts have failed. Russian Defence Ministry announced that civilians would be allowed to leave Kyiv, Mariupol and Kharkiv and Sumy. Mykhailo Podoliyak, the adviser to the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, took to his Twitter handle to announce that Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to hold the third round of talks on Monday at 16.00 Kyiv time (7:30 pm IST). He further informed that the delegation of Ukraine for conducting talks with Russia remains unchanged. Notably, amidst the Russian aggression, the UNHCR has revealed that more than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine and taken shelter in other countries.

Negotiations with the Russian Federation. Third round. Beginning at 16.00 Kyiv time. Delegation unchanged... pic.twitter.com/ycfT9LT0tc — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 7, 2022

