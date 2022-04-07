In a global mega exclusive, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, when the embattled leader announced that he was ready for 'direct talks' with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a big statement, Zelenskyy asserted that he was ready to discuss Ukrainian territory, and even the regions of Crimea, and Donbass but only if the talks were held directly between him and Putin. Affirming to continue negotiations, the Ukrainian President asserted that the 'faster' the two leaders meet, the lesser the casualties would be on both sides.

"I'm frank in saying we're ready to talk about the territory of Ukraine, about temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbas. The dialogue will build the possible solutions. I am willing to talk about any issues, with the Russian President. I am ready to meet with the President and it is on him, that the further attack on Ukraine depends. Crimea, Donbass, all these are priority questions. Faster we meet, less will be the casualty on both sides," Zelenskyy told Republic.

THE #ArnabZelenskyyInterview IS LIVE



I'm frank in saying we're ready to talk about the territory of Ukraine, about temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbas. I'm willing to discuss any issue, with the President of Russia: Ukraine President @ZelenskyyUa https://t.co/fIdo0X59L9 pic.twitter.com/2o9EtjibJV — Republic (@republic) April 7, 2022

'Need countries for security guarantees': Zelenskyy

Further, the Ukraine President stated that he had no 'preconditions' for talks with Vladimir Putin. He also weighed in on security guarantees, and whether they were essential to hold direct negotiations with Putin, asserting that the same could be done in a 'parallel process'. Zelenskyy also named India as a country that Ukraine would welcome as a security guaranteer.

"There is no mediation needed. We need countries that can provide us with security guarantees, countries like the UK, Poland, Germany, and France. India, if there will be a willingness to join, we will be happy. India is a very powerful country in the world. This could be a parallel process and we should not slow down on dialogue," he said.

"It would be better before the meeting, to have a clear agreement on the security guarantees and which counties can take on the agreements. But I am ready to have talks in a parallel process. Talks are more important than getting security guarantees ahead of the dialogue," he added.