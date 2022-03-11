Zelenskyy Ready To Talk To Russia's Putin But 'will Not Make Any Compromise', Says Adviser

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s deputy has said that the Ukrainian President is ready to talk to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin directly. Speaking to CNN, Igor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that even though talks between the Ukrainian and Russian foreign minister, held on Thursday in the Turkish city of Antalya, did not yield any major breakthroughs, Ukraine hadn’t been too optimistic from the start. He also went on to say that Zelenskyy is ready to directly speak with Putin, but he “will not make any compromise to the Russian position during these negotiations”.

“This is a really good thing that they met, but unfortunately we can say that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia is not the one making the final decision. The final decision to stop war, to make a ceasefire, to withdraw troops is made by one person only," Zhovkva told, apparently referring to Putin.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is to mention that Russia launched a “special military operation” on February 24 in Ukraine. response, several Western countries, including the US and the UK, imposed sanctions against some Russian institutions and officials, including the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and its head Kirill Dmitriev. Moreover, the European Union has also introduced several packages of sanctions against hundreds of Russian MPs who “played a role in undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine”.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden also announced a ban on Russian energy imports to the US due to Russia’s growing aggression against Ukraine. Apart from this, a number of foreign companies, including technological and food giants, voluntarily withdrew from the Russian market, as a gesture of solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Firms, including Disney, Apple, McDonald’s and Coca Cola, have expressed their unwillingness to continue operating in Russia.