As Russia's invasion continues unabated, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled all peacekeepers hailing from his country participating in UN missions. Ukraine has been an active contributor of personnel in UN peacekeeping operations for the last three decades. For instance, Ukrainian peacekeepers have played a key role in the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, UN Mission in South Sudan, United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo, United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei and the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali.

Taking to Facebook, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Andriy Sybiha shared Zelenskyy's order aimed at strengthening the national Army to ensure the retreat of the Russian forces. The order mentions that the peacekeepers shall help in the protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state. In his latest video message, the Ukrainian president affirmed that his country will defeat Russia and he will continue to stay in Kyiv.

Ukraine-Russia war

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated on February 21 after Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic. Located in eastern Ukraine, these regions have been under the control of Russia-backed separatists since 2014. The situation took a turn for the worse after the Russian President formally declared a military operation in Ukraine three days later targeted at demilitarisation and denazification of the country. While the US and other European countries have imposed a range of sanctions on Russia, the latter has refused to relent.

Apart from releasing prisoners with combat experience, Ukrainian authorities called upon foreign nationals to help defend the country against the onslaught of the Russian forces. It is worth noting that Ukraine has already declared martial law and distributed around 18,000 assault rifles with ammunition to civilians in Kyiv amid a growing threat of the Russian Army seeking to capture the capital city. As per the reports, nearly 16,000 foreigners have registered to join the International Legion of Territorial Defence of Ukraine.

A day earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that his country will stop its special operation if Ukraine acknowledges Crimea as Russian territory, recognises the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states and changes its Constitution to reject any intention to enter any bloc such as NATO or the European Union. Meanwhile, Russia declared a ceasefire in 5 cities of Ukraine- Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol from 10 am (Moscow time) today to allow the evacuation of civilians and foreign citizens from the war-hit nation. This came even as the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks held in Belarus failed to yield the expected results.