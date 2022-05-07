Zelenskyy Refuses To Surrender To Russia Amid War; Demands Putin To Withdraw Forces

As Russia continues its atrocities against Ukrainians, President Volodymyr Zelensyy said that he will not surrender in front of Russian soldiers. While speaking at the Chatham House event, he stressed that the Ukrainians elected him as the "president of Ukraine" not the "leader of rubles". It is evident to note that Zelenskyy was referring to the current situation of the country as "rubbles". "I was elected by the people of Ukraine to be President of Ukraine. Not to be the president of a rump or reduced Ukraine. The minimum is to reclaim all our territories as of the 23rd of February. Russia must withdraw," he said.

"Victory for me is something that belongs to all of Ukraine. Victory is not to lose the 5 million people who fled. Victory is those people who left coming back and with Ukraine joining the European Union," he added.

Earlier on May 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Russian fight against Ukraine would continue until the goal would be achieved. According to Lavrov, Russia is not in the mood to wrap up the ongoing "military operations" in accordance with Victory Day, which is also called an anniversary day to celebrate Nazi Germany's surrender to allied forces. He said that the pace of operation depends on minimising risks for the civilian population and Russian soldiers. When asked Lavrov whether Moscow wants Zelenskyy to surrender, he said, "Moscow is not demanding the surrender of Zelenskyy but has been demanding the release of all civilians."

"Russia wants to ensure security for all people in eastern Ukraine "so that they are not threatened by either the militarization or the Nazification of this country, and that there are no threats to the security of the Russian Federation from the territory of Ukraine. Our goal does not include regime change in Ukraine. This is an American speciality. They do it all over the world," Lavrov stressed" he added.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is to mention Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians.