Zelenskyy Refutes 'developing Chemical Weapons'; Warns Russia Of More Sanctions

Refuting claims of 'developing chemical or any other weapons of mass destruction', Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, warned Russia of further sanctions. In his evening address to Ukrainians, Zelenskyy said that Russia's allegations worried him as Russia usually carried out those actions which they accuse others of, reported AP. Day 16 of Russia's attack on Ukraine continues with Moscow encircling Kyiv.

Ukraine refutes 'bio-chemical weapons' allegation

"I am the President of an adequate country and an adequate people. And the father of two children. No chemical or any other weapons of mass destruction were developed on my land. The whole world knows this. And if Russia does something similar against us, it will receive the most severe sanctions response," said Zelenskky.

‼️Вечірнє звернення Президента України Володимира Зеленськогоhttps://t.co/garoCbMuvh — Верховна Рада України (@verkhovna_rada) March 10, 2022

Alarmed at the allegations, he added, "What are these allegations of preparing chemical attacks? Have you decided to carry out 'de-chemicalisation' of Ukraine? What else have you prepared for us?".

Russia & China accuse US of 'developing biological weapons'

On Tuesday, both China and Russia accused the US of 'developing biological weapons' in Ukrainian laboratories bordering Russian territory. Addressing the media, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed that the components of the 'biological weapons' were being prepared in Ukraine. The same was echoed by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian later in the day- naming US.

"We can conclude that components of biological weapons were being developed in Ukrainian laboratories in direct proximity to Russian territory, said Zakharova. Echoing it, Lijian later said, "The US has 336 labs in 30 countries under its control, including 26 in Ukraine alone. It should give a full account of its biological military activities at home and abroad and subject itself to multilateral verification".

In response, U.S. White House press secretary Jen Psaki called Russia’s claim “preposterous” and said it could be part of an attempt by Russia to lay the groundwork for itself using such weapons of mass destruction against Ukraine. “Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them,” she said.

UN's Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) prohibits the development, production, acquisition, transfer, stockpiling and use of biological and toxin weapons. 183 states including US, China, Ukraine and Russia have signed the treaty. As of date, at least 549 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, 41 of them children since February 24 - when Russia began its offensive.

Putin has issued three demands to stop his attack on Kyiv - Ukraine cease military action, change its constitution to enshrine neutrality, acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory, and recognise the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states. In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, "I think that items regarding temporarily occupied territories and pseudo-republics not recognized by anyone but Russia, we can discuss and find a compromise", in an interview to ABC news. He has also said, "We have understood NATO is not prepared to accept Ukraine".