In his latest speech last night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Sunday as the “18th day of our war for life, for Ukraine for independence”. The Ukrainian President spoke a day after 35 people were killed and more than 130 injured when Russian troops launched an airstrike on a military training ground outside Ukraine’s western city of Lviv, near the border with NATO member Poland. In a video address, Zelenskyy urged NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his nation or see its member states attacked by Russia.

"If you don't close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian rockets fall on your territory, on NATO territory. On the homes of citizens of NATO countries," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy noted that last year he made a clear warning to NATO leaders that if there were no tough preventive sanctions against, “it would start a war”. He also stated that he has been saying for a long time that Nord Stream is a “weapon that will hit Europe”. The Ukrainian President said that Moscow would begin a war without preventive sanctions.

Further, Zelenskyy spoke about the death of American journalist Brent Renaud, describing it as a "deliberate attack by the Russian military". He even spoke about an earlier visit to a Ukrainian hospital, where injured soldiers are being looked after. He claimed that injured Russian soldier receiving treatment in the same hospital.

"He is in the same ward with our defenders, gets the same aid from the same doctors. Despite what this guy was doing. Against us, against Ukraine. But Ukrainian doctors saved him. And this is obvious. Because they are people. Not savages. And we have to go through this war so that we all remain human,” he said.

‘Worst ordeal in history’

In the same address, Zelenskyy also went on to say that Ukraine feels the support of other countries, naming Bulgaria, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Poland, and Britain. Regarding efforts to arrange a meeting between his Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, the Ukrainian President said that this a “hard path, but this path is needed”. He stated that some humanitarian corridors had been successful during the day, with the notable exception of Mariupol, which was disrupted by Russian troops.

"But we will try again until we can help our people," he said. "Because they are ours. Our Mariupol. Heroic Mariupol. Ukrainians!" He concluded: "We are going through the worst ordeal in our history. In our lives. We protect the most precious thing we have. We must hold on. We must fight. And we will win. I know that. I believe in that."

(Image: AP)