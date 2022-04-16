Zelenskyy Requests Joe Biden To Label Russia A 'state Sponsor Of Terrorism' Amid War

As the Russia Ukraine war has entered its 52nd day, with Moscow relentless shelling om key Ukrainian cities, the President of the war-torn nation, Volodymyr Zelenksyy has urged the Biden administration to classify Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism", two people familiar with the subject told NBC News. Zelenskyy made this request during a recent phone call with United States President Joe Biden, according to the sources.

Sources revealed that the proposal was not given the same importance as urgent requests for more arms and energy restrictions against Russia.

According to a CNBC report, when asked during the month of March whether the US would consider labeling Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, as well as Secretary of State Antony Blinken both, left an option open for the possibility. On March 17, Blinken remarked, "We are and we will look at everything."

The designation of 'state sponsor of terrorism' brings some of the worst penalties by US

In addition to this, the designation of 'state sponsor of terrorism' brings some of the worst penalties that the US government can impose on a country, including limitations on financial transactions, defence exports and sales, and foreign aid. Russia has already been subjected to significant financial and other penalties by the Biden administration, including the blockade of about half of its foreign currency reserves. It is unclear how a classification like this would affect Russia's economy, CNBC reported.

If Biden blacklists Russia as a terrorist sponsor, any corporation, individual, or state that wins a court judgement against Russia might seek access to any banned or frozen assets of the Russian administration or Russian billionaires, citing some legal experts, CNBC reported.

Putin may use tactical nuclear weapons in his assault on Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Recently, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy told CNN during an interview on Friday that "all of the countries of the world" must be ready if Russian President Putin uses tactical nuclear weapons in his assault on Ukraine. In the interview, Zelenskyy said Putin may use nuclear or chemical weapons as he does not value the lives of Ukrainians.

Zelenskyy asserted, “Not only me — all of the world, all of the countries have to be worried because it can be not real information, but it can be truth," CNN reported.

Furthermore, officials from the United States have warned that if Putin is forced into a position, he may resort to using tactical nuclear arms in Ukraine. CIA Director Bill Burns said on Thursday that the agency is keeping a"close eye on the possibility, '' although he highlighted that the US has seen no evidence that Russia is about to take such a move.

