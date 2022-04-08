After Russia accused Ukraine of firing Tochka-U missiles that ripped through the Kramatorsk region in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the same by stating that occupiers targeted the railway station in the area with a Point-U missile. In an Instagram post, Zelenskyy claimed that Russian invaders attacked the Kramatorsk railway station where thousands of peaceful Ukrainians were waiting to be evacuated. Zelenskyy also noted that Russian forces are cynically eliminating the civilian population as they lack the strength and fortitude to stand up to Ukraine on the battlefield.

"Russian non-humans do not abandon their methods. This is evil with no bounds. And until it is punished, it will continue indefinitely," Zelenskyy added. Meanwhile, Kramatorsk Mayor Alexander Goncharenko stated that a lot of civilians are in serious condition and are being operated on by 30-40 surgeons at a time. "Around 4,000 people were waiting to be evacuated at the station at the time of the attack," NEXTA quoted Goncharenko as saying. According to reports, as many as 39 people lost their lives in the attack, while around 100 others were injured.

169 children slain, 306 injured since the onset of Russian invasion: Ukraine

Meanwhile, Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine's Prosecutor General, on Friday informed that as many as 169 children have been killed and 306 have been injured since the invasion began on February 24, the Kyiv Independent reported. The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, highlighting the horrific civilian massacre in the Bucha region, revealed that "the body of a 15-year-old girl was recovered among the adult victims in a mass grave." The Prosecutor General's office, on the other hand, claims that the number of children killed in the war is likely to be greater.

Zelenskyy asserts won't attack Russia with Western weapons

In a Global Mega Exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy committed for the first time that Ukraine would not use the weapons coming from the West to attack Russia. This is the first such unequivocal declaration by Ukraine ever since the Russian invasion. President Zelenskyy’s commitment included the statement that he would use the weapons to defend Ukraine and not attack Russia.

