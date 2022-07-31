Zelenskyy: Russia Must Be Recognised As terror State For 'effective Defence Of Free World'

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday stated that it is necessary to formally recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, in particular by the United States Department of State, "not as a political gesture" but rather "as an effective defence of the free world". Addressing the nation last night, Zelenskyy said, “This decision will automatically make it difficult for the terrorist state to exist, and will automatically cut various political and business ties that Russia would maintain otherwise.”

This came after Zelenskyy condemned the latest Russian attack on Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka, which claimed the lives of at least 50 POWs, on Friday. In order to kill the Ukrainian soldiers who allegedly surrendered during the Russian onslaught on Mariupol on the Azov Sea, the Ukrainian President described the attack as a "deliberate war crime,” as per media reports.

Zelenskyy urged to recognise Russia as a terror state

Zelenskyy further noted that several nations have denounced the Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka. He also appreciated all of their allies who have been willing to help Ukraine to uncover all the details surrounding this horrific killing of the prisoners.

The Ukrainian leader stated, “All evidence of this crime committed by the occupiers will be collected. Everyone is guilty – who approved, who organized, who blasted these people, who knew about it – they all will be found." He urged the international community must take legal action against the terrorist state. "Political rhetorical condemnation of this mass slaughter is insufficient," he stated.

Referring to that, Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian diplomats and all of Kyiv's allies abroad would have to step up their efforts to trace down and cut off all of Russia's remaining links between the terrorist state and the free world.

“At this stage of the war, terror is the main weapon for Russia,”he said, adding that “And that is why the main task of every Ukrainian, every defender of freedom... in the world is to do everything to isolate the terrorist state and to protect as many people as possible from Russian attacks.”

Meanwhile, separatist leaders and Russian officials revealed that the attack killed nearly 53 Ukrainian POWs, while injuring 75 people. In a list published on Saturday, the Russian Defence Ministry identified 48 Ukrainian fighters who died in the strike, ranging in age from 20 to 62.

Furthermore, the International Committee of the Red Cross said that it has requested access to the prison to assess the "health and condition of all the people present on-site at the time of the attack." The organisation has coordinated civilian evacuations and worked to supervise the treatment of POWs held by Russia and Ukraine.

(Image: AP)