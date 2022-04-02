Zelenskyy: Russian Withdrawal From North 'noticeable' As Troops Vacate Antonov Airport

Weeks after ceasing Antonov airport from Ukraine, Russian troops have finally withdrawn from there, satellite images released online confirmed. The airport was one of the first areas to be captured by Putin’s forces as a part of their so-called “special military operation.” Notably, Antonov airport, located just 28 kilometers northwest of capital Kyiv, holds a significant importance as its occupation allowed Moscow to land troops and other supplies directly near the Ukrainian capital.

On Thursday, an official from the US Defense Department had told CNN that they believed that Russian troops had likely left the airport. It was later confirmed when satellite images released by Maxar Technologies showed the airbase sans the presence of Russians. Previous images showed earthen berms built by Russian troops on the land.

Image: Maxar Technologies

'Russians withdrawing in slow but noticeable way'

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video late on Friday wherein he said that Russian forces were withdrawing from the north of Ukraine, in a “slow but noticeable” way, sometimes expelled by Ukrainian forces but other times leaving of their own accord. The embattled leader also said that the repurcussions of attack would be felt for years after the "invaders" leave. He urged the residents who return to the conflict hit area to be cautious.

“After them a complete disaster and many dangers are left, it’s true,” he said, adding that bombs may continue and the Russians were mining the area as they left, including houses, equipment, and bodies of people left behind. " “Anyone who returns to this area must be very careful,” he said. It is still impossible to return to normal life as it was... Wait for our land to be cleared, wait until you can be assured that new shelling is impossible.”

Just a day earlier, Zelenskyy had said that the road to get “everything they wanted '' was difficult and the country could see more battles ahead. Last week, the Kremlin announced that it would withdraw its forces from the capital city of Kyiv and Chernihiv following negotiations in Istanbul. However, Zelenskyy said that Kremlin troops were not withdrawing but re-positioning for a wider attack.

(Image: AP)