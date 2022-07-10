Zelenskyy Sacks Ukraine's Ambassadors To India, Germany, Norway & Others Amid Ongoing War

Amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired several special envoys, including India, Germany, the Czech Republic, Norway, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Hungary, on Saturday. According to a report by Kyiv Independent, the President neither revealed the reasons behind their sackings nor confirmed whether he would assign new tasks to the ambassadors. Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-fledged war against Ukraine, Zelenskyy directed his officials to drum up international support and military aid.

Among those who were fired by Zelenskyy, the sacking of the ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, was the "most crucial" and sensitive decision as Berlin is highly dependent on Russian energy resources. Since the war escalated between Moscow and Kyiv, Melnyk, a well-groomed diplomat, has been vocal against Berlin's dependence on Russian oil and gas. He pulled German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and accused him of behaving like an "offended liver sausage" when he denied the invitation of Zelenskyy to visit Kyiv.

Despite European Union announcements of several rounds of punitive measures against the Kremlin, a report claimed Moscow has exported a major chunk of its oil export to European countries. According to a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, Russia has exported €63 billion worth of fossil fuels after initiating a ravaging war on Ukraine. Surprisingly, Russia has generated a revenue of 71% from the European countries since it announced to minimise its dependence on Russian energy. Among the EU, Germany remains the top buyer of Russian gas, as per the report.

Zelenskyy emphasises regional security to secure the whole of Europe from Russian invasion

Earlier on Tuesday, Zelenskyy underscored that Russia could use his country as the centre to target other European nations and appealed to the countries for cooperation in order to avert such a situation in the near future. While speaking at the opening of the 26th Annual Economist Government Roundtable on July 5, he emphasised regional security to secure the whole of Europe from Russian aggression. According to Zelenskyy, no one can rule out the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin planning to attack some other European countries.

