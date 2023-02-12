Zelenskyy Sanctions 199 Russians & One Ukrainian 'traitor' For Assisting Invaders Amid War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Saturday, signed a decree to sanction at least 199 Russians, and one Ukrainian whom Kyiv labelled as a "traitor" for assisting Russian forces in its military advancement inside the war-torn nation. Zelenskyy acted on the decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions and blacklist the Russians and Ukrainians, curbing their personal economic privileges and implementing other restrictive measures.

Ukrainian citizen Yurii Chernichuk, born in 1971, was described as a traitor as he confided with the invading Russian forces. He was the chief engineer at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant which was heavily shelled by Russians in recent days. Among the sanctioned Russians are Andrey Petrov, the Head of Rosenergoatom, as well as Putin's foreign policy assistant Yuriy Ushakov.

Zelenskyy had earlier sanctioned at least 182 Russian and Belarusian firms fuelling war in his country, and at least three individual fors fostering Moscow's offensive on Kyiv's soil. The sanctioned firms indulged in the transportation of goods, vehicle leasing, and chemical production during the war, Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council noted in the published decree. The list included Russian potash fertilizer producer and exporter Uralkali, Belarus state-owned potash producer Belaruskali, Belarusian Railways, Russia's VTB-Leasing, and Gazprombank Leasing.

17 attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia's energy infrastructure

On Feb 10, as Russia's troops launched a major offensive in the eastern Donbass region near the town of Kreminna, and pressed fierce assaults during the battle of Bakhmut, Ukrainian authorities said that there were 17 attacks on Zaporizhzhia's energy infrastructure. Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Anatolii Kurtiev said in a Telegram update that at around 4:00 a.m. on February 10, Russians launched a barrage of strikes on Zaporizhzhia, the largest attack since the launch of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

Several critical infrastructures in Kharkiv were also destroyed by the artillery strikes, Kharkiv's Mayor Ihor Terekhov noted. The new strikes on Europe's largest nuclear plant Zaporizhzhia come as International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi is expected to make a visit to Russia this week for negotiating talks on establishing a safety and security zone around six-unit Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that has been under Russian control since March 2022.