Russian forces on August 24, Wednesday launched a rocket attack on the Chaplyne railway station in Dnipropetrovsk on the embattled country's Independence Day, killing 22 people and injuring nearly 50, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting through a video link. This attack comes days after the Ukrainian President issued a warning that Moscow might attempt "something particularly nasty and cruel" this week.

It is to mention that Chaplyne is a town that hosts about 3,500 people. The president's office also reported that an 11-year-old child was killed by rocket fire earlier in the day in the settlement. "Chaplyne is our pain today,' Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation. Moreover, four passenger vehicles were also targetted during the attack.

.@ZelenskyyUa

22 people were killed, and near 50 more were injured after russian shelling of Chaplyne railway station in the Dnipro region. pic.twitter.com/kK2AP7uIYy — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 24, 2022

Speaking about the rescue mission post the attack, Ukraine’s President said, "Rescuers are working. But, unfortunately, the number of dead may still increase. This is how we live every day. This is how Russia prepared for this meeting of the UN Security Council."

In a statement at the UNSC meeting which focused on maintaining stability and security in Ukraine, President Zelenskyy urged the attendees to hold Russia accountable for the "crime of aggression" against his nation.

Zelenskyy raises Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power plant at the UNSC

Zelenskyy further stressed that because the Russian military has made the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power plant, the biggest nuclear plant in Europe, a battle zone, the Russian Federation has now brought the world dangerously close to a radiation disaster. He noted, “Because of Russia's armed provocations... because of the deployment of terrorists under the Russian flag on the territory of the plant. Now all of Europe and all neighboring regions are under the threat of radiation pollution.”

The President also pointed out that by increasing energy prices, the Russian Federation is actively attempting to start an energy crisis and restrict tens of millions of people's regular access to essential supplies.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Zelenskyy underlined that the Russian invaders massacred tens of thousands of Ukrainians and used artillery to completely demolish dozens of the war-torn nation's cities. Basic conventions related to prisoners of war are not respected by Russia, he claimed. As per him, “The deliberate murder by the Russian occupiers of our prisoners of war in Olenivka became one of the most dreadful pages in the history of Europe.”

Additionally, a UN fact-finding mission to Olenivka is urgently needed, Zelenskyy stressed, adding that its scope should include all Ukrainian prisoners of war now being detained by Russian forces.

Furthermore, the Head of State highlighted that all Russian murderers will unavoidably end up in other nations if Russia has not been stopped right away by Ukraine's victory.

Expressing gratitude for the efforts of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other members of the international community who are battling the food crisis, Zelenskyy said Russia is only responsible for it.

The President even supported UN chief Guterres' aspirational plan to host the Summit of the Future the following year. He believes that it will be highly meaningful if this event occurs in Ukraine since the future of the entire planet is being decided on the territory of his nation.