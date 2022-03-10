Around 35,000 people were rescued via humanitarian corridors established on Wednesday, informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid the ongoing war between Kyiv and Moscow. The mass evacuations took place from the city of Sumy, Kyiv, and Enerhodar, he said, adding that the efforts will continue on Thursday. Zelenskyy also confirmed that planning for six more humanitarian corridors is underway by Ukrainian authorities to rescue people out of areas under attack by Russian Forces.

“We are praying to be able to evacuate people from Mariupol, from Izium, from Volnovakha, etc. to evacuate to safe places of free Ukraine. And I'm sure that every Ukrainian that knows these people need help will make sure these people feel cared for," Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said.

The successful rescue operations came following two failed evacuation efforts carried out in Mariupol earlier this week. Civilians were crowded in bomb shelters after Russian troops violated temporary ceasefire and shelled civilians, green corridors, and took women and children, hostage, Zelenskyy had said in a statement earlier. On Wednesday, some evacuation routes had to be abandoned due to renewed conflict between Russian forces. 50 buses from the city council of Bucha had been blocked by the Russian military near Stoyanka as they tried to drive out with evacuees, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, heavy Russian shelling has contributed to mounting deaths in Ukraine. Unclaimed dead bodies lay on streets covered in blue and white tarps as bombardment intensified in the cities of Mariupol and Irpin. Arbitrary attacks on the outskirts of Kyiv also impacted Chernihiv, Mykolayiv, and Kharkiv. Scenes of widespread devastation remained evident as Ukrainian soldiers scurried to carry away injured civilians from war zones.

#Markhalivka. A man lost his entire family to a #Russian airstrike on residential houses. Only his cat survived. pic.twitter.com/ctven2D365 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 10, 2022

Overnight shelling killed 3 civilians in Okhtyrka, including two women and a 13-year-old boy, NEXTA reported. Similar aggressive bombings by Russian forces also killed an entire family of a man in Markhalivka. Such reports of death and destruction emerged as the Russia-Ukraine war glided into its 15th day with several failed diplomatic efforts between Ukrainian and Russian delegates, who met thrice since the all-out conflict began on February 24.

Yesterday, civilians in #Mariupol were buried in mass graves, because the incessant shelling made it impossible to bury them any other way. pic.twitter.com/5W1Tvmi5TE — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 10, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war

The Russia Ukraine war has entered day 15 with Zelenskyy stirring up global support to condemn the atrocities in the country. Amid West's warnings that Russia's attack on Ukraine could take a more devastating turn, Moscow's forces blasted a maternity hospital in Mariupol, injuring 17 people. According to Zelenskyy, the attack is the "proof" of "genocide". However, Russia has dismissed reports about the attack on Mariupol hospital as "fake news".

(Image: AP)