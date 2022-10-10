Zelenskyy Says 43 Killed In Zaporizhzhia In A Week As Another Russian Missile Hits City

Ukraine on Monday reported another intense Russian shelling in the city of Zaporizhzhia that caused civilian casualties overnight. The city’s administrative head Anatoly Kurtev wrote in a Telegram post that one civilian was killed in the attack. The missile hit the southeastern city just before 3 am Ukrainian time or 5:30 am Monday, Indian Standard Time (IST). The total death toll from the Russian missile attack at the city of Zaporizhzhia between October 8 to 9 has risen to 14, and to a total of 43 this week. Russian missiles intend to "destroy our people sleeping at home in Zaporizhzhia and attacking people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv. The air alarm does not stop throughout Ukraine," Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"This night, Russian terrorists once again took the life of a civilian. As of six o’clock in the morning, one dead person is known," said city’s administrative head Anatoly Kurtev. Furthermore, he noted, "Five more people were injured. Among the injured is one child who has cuts from glass fragments.” Search and rescue operations are ongoing."

Attack on Kyiv. Credit: Telegram/Pravda_Gerashchenko_en

Russian attacks intensify after Kerch bridge explosion

The Russian attacks in the Ukrainian cities intensified after Russia's President Vladimir Putin derided the Kerch bridge (Crimean bridge) blast. The key route linked Russia and Crimea and was the main logistics supply route for Moscow's forces into Ukraine. Putin had described the attack as an “act of terror”.

In footage shared by Kremlin, Putin is heard saying: "There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure …This was devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services.” Elsewhere, a series of blasts were also reported in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, local media reported citing the regional officials. Vitaliy Klitschko, Kyiv mayor, in a statement on his Telegram channel, informed that the strikes occurred just after 8.30 am local time. “Several explosions in the Shevchenkiv district in the centre of the capital," he noted.

💬 President #Putin on the explosion at the #CrimeanBridge:



There is no doubt we're dealing with an act of terror, aimed at the destruction of Russia's critical civilian infrastructure.



❗ Ukrainian special services ordered, concocted and carried out this #terroristattack. pic.twitter.com/uSC6QuTrl7 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) October 9, 2022

Ukraine earlier yesterday strengthened its appeal to the West to provide air and missile defence systems after the initial shellings by the Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia. Asking the West to supply Kyiv with missile defence systems, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote," Russia continues its missile terror against civilians in Zaporizhzhia." He further noted on Twitter that at least 12 missiles were launched by Russians on the residential areas overnight, killing twelve and wounding scores of others. "We urgently need more modern air and missile defence systems to save innocent lives. I urge partners to speed up deliveries," said Kuleba on Twitter.