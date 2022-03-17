Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed on Wednesday that at least 103 children have been killed in the war-torn nation since the start of the Russian invasion. In a video message on Facebook, Zelenskyy said, “Last night, Russian troops continued shelling Ukrainian territory, our peaceful cities, our citizens.” He went on to say that the troops bombarded Kharkiv and its surrounding area along with the Odessa region's shore. The Ukrainian President added, “As of this morning, 103 children have been killed."

He mentioned that the Russian troops have targeted the nation's capital, Kyiv with rockets, adding that Zaporizhzhia's civilian infrastructure has been hit, which houses a nuclear power plant.

Children's death toll in Ukraine

Apart from Zelenskyy, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Irina Venediktova has also confirmed the figure in a Telegram update which stated that nearly 103 children have been killed while 100 have suffered injuries amid the ongoing war, as per The Washington Post. Further, her office stated that the children's death toll in Ukraine is likely to be far higher.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said Russian forces have inflicted "hundreds of times more damage" in Ukraine than on Donbas in eight years of conflict, CNN reported. He further noted that 400 educational facilities have been damaged in Ukraine so far, including 119 in the Donetsk area.

Zelenskyy said that he has spoken with the International Criminal Court's Prosecutor and that the Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office and law enforcement agencies had already begun working to "bring the invaders to justice." “The invaders will be responsible for all war crimes against Ukrainians,” citing the President, CNN reported.

Ukraine war creating a child refugee almost every second: UNICEF

Meanwhile, United Nations humanitarians announced on Tuesday that the Russia-Ukraine war is roughly causing one child to become a refugee every second. Further, over 1.5 million Ukrainian children have become refugees since the Russian invasion on February 24, Ukraine Pravda reported.

Щосекунди одна українська дитина стає біженцем — дані ЮНІСЕФ https://t.co/ujVcmkcFzl pic.twitter.com/m9t7CUHEz2 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 16, 2022

"Every day, over the past 20 days, in Ukraine more than 70,000 children have become refugees," said James Elder of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), which signifies 55 youngsters fleeing the nation every minute, as per UN News. Elder went on to say that young people are victims of human traffickers when they arrive in unfamiliar new places, noting that nine out of ten persons fleeing Ukraine's chronic bloodshed are women and children.

(Image: AP)