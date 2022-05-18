Zelenskyy Says Border Regions Of Ukraine Saw Russian 'sabotage Activity' On Day 83 Of War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his late-night video address on Tuesday, 17 May, said that border regions of Ukraine witnessed "specific sabotage activity" by Russia. Zelenskyy said Russian troops launched missile shelling in the Lviv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions and carried out airstrikes in the Luhansk region. According to Zelenskyy, Russian armed forces are using missiles and other activities as they are not able to showcase success through military actions in the areas where they are attempting to advance.

"The 83rd day of our defense began with a rather powerful combination of Russian strikes at Ukraine. Missile shelling of the Lviv region, Sumy region, Chernihiv region. Air strikes in the Luhansk region. Specific sabotage activity in the border areas of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in the video address.

In his late-night address, Zelenskyy underscored that these strikes carried out by Russia are not able to change anything "radically." He asserted that air defence and anti-sabotage measures of Ukraine's armed forces are becoming stronger. Furthermore, he said that he has signed decrees on awarding forces, which include 165 service personnel of the Ukraine armed forces and 13 soldiers who have been awarded posthumously. Highlighting his efforts for gathering international support for Ukraine, Zelenskyy informed about addressing the filmmaking community at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival. Zelenskyy said that in his speech, he underscored that it is important to openly defend freedom and tackle dictatorship.

Zelenskyy speaks to Scholz & Macron

During his late-night address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also informed about his talks with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He called his talks with Scholz "quite productive" and said that they discussed defence support for Ukraine and the cooperation of both the nations in the European Union. He added that he briefed the German Chancellor about the ground situation in Ukraine. Furthermore, Zelenskyy called his talks with Emmanuel Macron "substantive and long." According to Zelenskyy, both sides discussed the sixth package of sanctions proposed by the EU and the negotiation process with Russia and the evacuation of Ukrainian troops from Mariupol's Azovstal. Zelenskyy and Macron also exchanged views on consideration of Ukraine's application for the European Union.

Russia-Ukraine War

It is pertinent to note here that Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24, after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Since then, the hostilities between the two nations have led to deaths and destruction in war-torn nation. In the latest defence update, Ukrainian Defence Ministry has announced that Russia has lost nearly 27,900 troops since the invasion began on February 24. According to Ukraine, Russian armed forces have lost 1,235 tanks, 3,009 combat armoured machines as well as 578 artillery systems.

