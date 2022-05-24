Zelenskyy Says 'coming Weeks Of War Will Be Difficult'; Claims Russia Destroyed Donbass

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his video address on Tuesday, said that the coming weeks of the war between Russia and Ukraine would be difficult. He stressed that they have no other option but to fight and win for their country. Zelenskyy further claimed that the most difficult fighting was happening in the Donbass region.

Zelenskyy said that the Russian armed forces have concentrated greater activity in Bakhmut, Popasna, and Severodonetsk. He added that the Russian forces have "organized a massacre there" and have been attempting to destroy everything. He said, "Nobody destroyed Donbas as much as the Russian army does now." Zelenskyy emphasised that Russian troops have been trying "very hard" to indicate that they have not allegedly given up the captured regions of Kharkiv and Kherson. According to him, Russian forces continue to have offensive operations in some areas and they are trying to reinforce their positions in other regions.

Russia launched over 3000 airstrikes on Ukraine: Ukrainian President

In his video address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian forces had launched 1,474 missile strikes on Ukraine using 2275 missiles since Russia's offensive commenced on February 24. Furthermore, he emphasized that all the partners of Ukraine agreed that their struggle in the war against Russia protected the common values of all countries in the free world. He informed that Ukrainian representatives in Davos have been making efforts to obtain more economic and humanitarian support for Ukraine. Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to all the countries that have provided necessary weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy calls for 'maximum' sanctions against Russia

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for "maximum" sanctions against Russia for its military offensive in Ukraine. He made the remarks during a virtual speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on May 23. Zelenskyy reiterated his willingness to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss how to end the war in Ukraine, The Guardian reported.

He stressed that he cannot "accept any kind of meeting with anyone" from Russia except President Putin. He further said that holding talks with Russia is becoming "more difficult" due to the evidence of Russia's actions against civilians during the occupation, as per the news report. In his speech, Zelenskyy urged the international community to help Ukraine unblock ports to avoid the global food crisis. Zelenskyy proposed to set up an organization of food-exporting states in order to combat hunger in the world.