Zelenskyy Says He Cannot Support Boris Johnson's Comeback Bid Over UK PM Rishi Sunak

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has delivered a blow to former British PM Boris Johnson’s comeback bid, saying that he prefers Rishi Sunak as the UK’s Prime Minister. The development comes days after Johnson’s trip to Kyiv where he was received by the Ukrainian leader and other Ukrainian ministers.

However, despite Johnson’s support for Ukraine during his last days in office as the UK’s Prime Minister, President Zelenskyy of Ukraine insisted on supporting Rishi Sunak as the UK’s Prime Minister. “I think that is not correct for me to support Johnson to be prime minister,” President Zelenskyy told Sky News in an interview. Previously, Zelenskyy had described Boris Johnson as a “true friend”. While in office as UK’s PM, Boris Johnson stood as one of the most vocal supporters of Ukraine amid the Russian military’s onslaught under the guise of a special military operation.

Zelenskyy prioritizes “good relations” with Sunak

During the interview, Ukraine’s President clarified that it was "not correct” for him to back Johnson’s comeback bid because he shares “good relations” with the current UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“We have good relations with Sunak. I think we had more long relations with Johnson, because it was more [of a] long time,” Zelenskyy told Sky News. He further explained that he has seen Boris Johnson “in different situations, I saw him not in war and then in full-scale war – that’s why we have special relations.”

Meanwhile, when asked whether Zelenksyy sees Boris Johnson in the role of an ambassador, he replied, “He will be an ambassador for Britain in Ukraine? With pleasure, with pleasure. He’s a good guy. I’m not sure that he’s ready for such… because… but who knows? With pleasure, with pleasure, really.”

The Ukrainian leader further used the interview as an opportunity to warn against any delay in the delivery of tanks requested from the United States and Germany. Following months of criticism, the German government earlier this week finally relented to the demand for Leopard 2 tanks for Kyiv’s forces and approved the supply. Meanwhile, the US also confirmed it will extend a supply of 31 M1 Abrams tanks to be used on the frontlines by Ukrainian forces against the Russian military.