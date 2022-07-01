Zelenskyy Says Liberation Of Zmiinyi Island Doesn't Guarantee Safety As 'enemy Can Return'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday stated that Russian withdrawal from the strategic Zmiinyi Island "significantly changes" the situation in the Black Sea. He maintained that the pullback does not indicate the complete cessation of potential threats, adding that sturdy defence by Ukrainian Armed Forces will notably limit the actions of the occupiers.

"Zmiinyi Island is a strategic point, and it significantly changes the situation in the Black Sea. It does not guarantee safety yet, it does not yet guarantee that the enemy will not return. But it already limits the actions of the occupiers significantly. Step by step, we will drive them out of our sea, our land, and our sky," the embattled President Zelenskyy said during his usual nightly address on day 127 of the war.

Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, frontline soldiers, "gunners, pilots of the aviation and Air Force," as well as the command of Oleksandriya. Meanwhile, he noted the situation in Donbass has remained "extremely difficult" after the Russian occupation of Severodonetsk. "The fire superiority of the occupiers is still extremely tangible - they have already taken everything from their reserves to hit us: the Luhansk region, the Donetsk region," Zelenskyy said.

Russia 'hastily evacuates' Zmiinyi Island: Kyiv

Zelenskyy's remarks come after Russian troops on Wednesday pulled back from the Zmiinyi Island a.k.a. Snake Island - handling Ukraine a strategic victory in the Black Sea region. Ukrainian Southern Command took to Facebook to announce the news, saying that the coordinated overnight strike led the "opponent to hurriedly evacuate" remains of the garrison in the craggy speck of land in the Black Sea. The command also posted a picture showing the aftermath of the fierce battle to liberate the island. The still image showed the island covered in thick plumes of black smoke rising from several pockets. "Unable to withstand the impact of our artillery, missile, aviation units, the Russian occupiers have left," the Ukrainian military said in its update.

Moscow calls withdrawal from Snake Island 'a gesture of goodwill'

The Kremlin, however, has portrayed its evacuation as a "gesture of goodwill" blindsiding Ukraine's claims of powerful defence. The Russian Defence Ministry said the troops on the island had "completed their tasks" and emptied their garrison stationed there. It added that the pullout was aimed at showing the world that Moscow was not "impeding UN efforts to organise humanitarian corridors for agricultural products from Ukraine." It stressed that "the ball is now in Ukraine's court" given that Kyiv has not yet de-mined the Black Sea ports.

(Image: @President.gov.ua)